New Ford EcoSport SE Variant Teased Officially, Launch Soon

Published On Mar 02, 2021 02:32 PM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

The new variant of the Ecosport will see minor but noticeable cosmetic changes

Ford has officially teased the new EcoSport SE.

The new variant is likely to be positioned between the Titanium and the top-spec S variant.

The differentiating highlight of the SE will be its redesigned boot lid, which will come without the mounted spare wheel.

Other than that, it will not get any major upgrades or changes.

The Ecosport SE should be available with the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The news of a new variant of the EcoSport has been going on for some time. Now, Ford has officially put out a teaser of the Ecosport SE variant, in a classic Bollywood way. Besides the SE variant, you have the top-spec S variant in the teaser.

Looks like the new SE variant will be based on the existing S variant, sans the tail-mounted spare wheel. Since the spare wheel is missing, buyers might get a tyre puncture repair kit. The license plate has been shifted to a higher place on the boot now, along with a new thick chrome bar placed above it. Otherwise, there’re barely any changes at the back.

The new SE variant might be positioned between the ‘S’ and ‘Titanium’ variants. On the outside, it will get smoked projector HID headlamps like the S variant, silver roof rails, chrome detailing for the grille LED DRLs, faux skid plates and 16-inch silver-colour alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, it is expected to offer a dual-tone black and beige treatment with the same layout. Other features onboard could include driver seat height adjustment, a push button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, paddle shifters, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a rear parking camera, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), cruise control, ESC (electronic stability control), traction control and hill launch assist.

Engine options will include the existing 122PS/149Nm 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 100PS/215Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both the engines get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the petrol gets a 6-speed AT as well.

The EcoSport currently retails from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new SE variant will not be the top-spec trim, but the second in line most probably. The new variant would be for someone who does not want a mounted wheel on the EcoSport. The S variant is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and the SE is likely to retail for a few thousands less.

