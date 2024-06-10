Modified On Jun 10, 2024 11:46 AM By Ansh

Maruti remains in the lead with more sales than Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai combined

The brand-wise sales report of May 2024 has been released and as usual, Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata are in the top three with Maruti taking the lead. Most of the carmakers in the top 10 have witnessed growth in the month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) figures, but some have faced losses as well. Let’s take a deeper look at the sales of these brands in May 2024.

Carmaker May 2024 April 2024 MoM Growth % May 2023 YoY Growth % Maruti 1,44,002 1,37,952 4.4 % 1,43,708 0.2 % Hyundai 49,151 50,201 - 2.1 % 48,601 1.1 % Tata 46,700 47,885 - 2.5 % 45,880 1.8 % Mahindra 43,218 41,008 5.4 % 32,883 31.4 % Toyota 23,959 18,700 28.1 % 19,379 23.6 % Kia 19,500 19,968 - 2.3 % 18,766 3.9 % Honda 4,822 4,351 10.8 % 4,660 3.5 % MG 4,769 4,485 6.3 % 5,006 - 4.7 % Renault 3,709 3,707 0.1 % 4,625 - 19.8 % Volkswagen 3,273 3,049 7.3 % 3,286 - 0.4 %

Key Takeaways

Maruti is still in the lead, with more sales than Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra combined. The brand witnessed growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures.

Hyundai’s yearly sales went up by a small margin, but it also saw a 2 percent decline in its monthly sales.

Tata’s sales figures faced a similar outcome as Hyundai, where its yearly sales grew by almost 2 percent but monthly sales witnessed a loss of 2.5 percent.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

While Mahindra’s MoM growth was just over 5 percent, its YoY growth was a whopping 31.4 percent, the highest for any carmaker in May 2024.

Toyota also had a good sales output in May 2024, where its monthly sales increased by over 28 percent and yearly sales grew by nearly 24 percent.

Kia faced a decline in its monthly sales, but compared to May 2023, its yearly sales have gone up by almost 4 percent. It is also the last brand in this list to cross the 10,000 units sold mark.

Honda is the last manufacturer to witness growth in both monthly and yearly sales. Its MoM figures witnessed a growth of almost 11 percent, and the YoY figures went up by 3.5 percent.

While MG did sell more cars in May 2024 than in April, its yearly sales saw a loss of almost 5 percent, and cumulative sales figures went below the 5,000 units sold mark.

Also See: Here’s How The MG Gloster Desertstorm Edition Looks In 7 Real-life Images