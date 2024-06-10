  • English
Maruti And Hyundai Zoomed Past Tata, Mahindra And Others To Be The Highest-selling Car Brands In May 2024

Modified On Jun 10, 2024 11:46 AM By Ansh

  • 5K Views
Maruti remains in the lead with more sales than Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai combined

10 Highest Selling Car Brands In May 2024

The brand-wise sales report of May 2024 has been released and as usual, Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata are in the top three with Maruti taking the lead. Most of the carmakers in the top 10 have witnessed growth in the month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) figures, but some have faced losses as well. Let’s take a deeper look at the sales of these brands in May 2024. 

Carmaker

May 2024

April 2024

MoM Growth %

May 2023

YoY Growth %

Maruti

1,44,002

1,37,952

4.4 %

1,43,708

0.2 %

Hyundai

49,151

50,201

- 2.1 %

48,601

1.1 %

Tata

46,700

47,885

- 2.5 %

45,880

1.8 %

Mahindra

43,218

41,008

5.4 %

32,883

31.4 %

Toyota

23,959

18,700

28.1 %

19,379

23.6 %

Kia

19,500

19,968

- 2.3 %

18,766

3.9 %

Honda

4,822

4,351

10.8 %

4,660

3.5 %

MG

4,769

4,485

6.3 %

5,006

- 4.7 %

Renault

3,709

3,707

0.1 %

4,625

- 19.8 %

Volkswagen

3,273

3,049

7.3 %

3,286

- 0.4 %

Key Takeaways

  • Maruti is still in the lead, with more sales than Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra combined. The brand witnessed growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures.

Hyundai Creta

  • Hyundai’s yearly sales went up by a small margin, but it also saw a 2 percent decline in its monthly sales.

  • Tata’s sales figures faced a similar outcome as Hyundai, where its yearly sales grew by almost 2 percent but monthly sales witnessed a loss of 2.5 percent.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

  • While Mahindra’s MoM growth was just over 5 percent, its YoY growth was a whopping 31.4 percent, the highest for any carmaker in May 2024.

  • Toyota also had a good sales output in May 2024, where its monthly sales increased by over 28 percent and yearly sales grew by nearly 24 percent.

  • Kia faced a decline in its monthly sales, but compared to May 2023, its yearly sales have gone up by almost 4 percent. It is also the last brand in this list to cross the 10,000 units sold mark.

Honda Elevate

  • Honda is the last manufacturer to witness growth in both monthly and yearly sales. Its MoM figures witnessed a growth of almost 11 percent, and the YoY figures went up by 3.5 percent.

  • While MG did sell more cars in May 2024 than in April, its yearly sales saw a loss of almost 5 percent, and cumulative sales figures went below the 5,000 units sold mark.

Also See: Here’s How The MG Gloster Desertstorm Edition Looks In 7 Real-life Images

  • While Renault only sold two more units in May 2024 compared to the previous month, its YoY sales dropped by nearly 20 percent.

  • Lastly, Volkswagen has taken the 10th place this month with over a 7 percent rise in monthly sales, and a marginal loss in yearly sales.

