More Details About The Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio Emerge

The new version of the Mahindra compact SUV will get rear disc brakes, a first for the nameplate

Production-spec Scorpio spied testing again, still under wraps.

Up close, tyre details confirm 17-inch alloys with wider 245/65 rubber.

Previous sightings revealed details such as a new instrument cluster and a sunroof.

Next-gen Scorpio to get both petrol and diesel powertrains, same as the new Thar.

Mahindra could rename it as the Scorpion, with launch likely in second half of 2021.

The Mahindra Scorpio is due a generational update which has been spied testing multiple times. In the latest sighting, we got a close look at the new model’s alloy wheels and what seems like disc brakes at the rear.

While the new Scorpio is still under wraps, we’ve spotted various details over multiple sightings of the test mules. These include a sunroof and a new dashboard layout with a push-button engine start-stop feature. Here, we get a close-up of the camouflaged alloy wheel design, which revealed them to be 17-inch units wearing 245/65 rubber at the rear (wider than the current model’s 235/65).

Other features expected with the 2021 Scorpio include a larger touchscreen infotainment system (6.5-inch display in the current model), connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, multiple airbags, electronic stability control and LED lighting all around. It is likely to remain a three-row offering.

The new model seems to retain the overall shape of the existing Scorpio but it does seem to have grown in size. Under its bonnet, expect Mahindra to offer the same powertrains as the Thar, likely in a higher state of tune. The engines in the Thar include the 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel units, both with the choice of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Mahindra might even reintroduce the 4X4 in the top variant.

According to a recent trademark filing, Mahindra might even rename the new-gen Scorpio as the ‘Scorpion.’ Mahindra is likely to launch the new Scorpio after the new-gen XUV500. With the updated design, new powertrain options and new features, expect it to be priced at a premium over the existing model, which retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2021 Scorio (or Scorpion, as it might be called) would be a rugged competitor to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

