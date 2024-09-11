All
MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 08:09 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is available in four monotone paint options but gets a black roof on the fully loaded variant

MG Windsor EV variant-wise colour options explained

  • MG retails the Windsor EV in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence

  • It has four colour options: Pearl White, Starburst Black, Clay Beige and Turquoise Green.

  • The battery pack is available on a subscription basis, priced at Rs 3.5 per kilometre.

  • It uses a 38 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 331 km.

  • Prices of the MG Windsor EV start from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) and the full variant-wise pricing will be revealed soon.

The MG Windsor EV has been launched with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. The vehicle comes in four colour options. Here’s a list of the colours and the variants in which they are offered.

Colour Options

MG Windsor EV white colour

Pearl White

MG windsor EV black colour

Starburst Black

MG windsor EV Turquoise Green colour

Turquoise Green

MG windsor EV Clay Beige colour

Clay Beige

MG is offering the Windsor EV in four monotone paint options only. That said, all exterior shades get a black roof on the fully loaded Essence variant.

Variant-wise Colour Options

MG Windsor EV gets LED headlights

Colour Options

Excite

Exclusive

Essence

Pearl White

Starburst Black

Clay Beige

Turquoise Green

Features and Safety

MG Windsor EV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen

The Windsor EV offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear vents, a powered driver’s seat, and an electronic tailgate. It also features a panoramic glass roof and a rear seat that reclines up to 135 degrees with a centre armrest and cupholders.

MG Windsor EV gets 135-degree reclining rear bench seat

For safety, it includes up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC). However, it does not have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

MG offers the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack

38 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor(s)

1

Power

136 PS

Torque

200 Nm

MIDC-claimed Range

331 km

The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged in 55 minutes. MG is also offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Price and Rivals

MG Windsor EV gets LED tail lights

The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise price list will be announced soon. Given its price, the Windsor EV competes with the Tata Punch EV. However, its specifications and features make it more of a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Which colour option offered with the MG Windsor EV do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

