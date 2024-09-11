MG Windsor EV variant-wise colour options explained

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 08:09 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV has been launched with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. The vehicle comes in four colour options. Here’s a list of the colours and the variants in which they are offered.

Colour Options

Pearl White

Starburst Black

Turquoise Green

Clay Beige

MG is offering the Windsor EV in four monotone paint options only. That said, all exterior shades get a black roof on the fully loaded Essence variant.

Variant-wise Colour Options

Colour Options Excite Exclusive Essence Pearl White ✅ ✅ ✅ Starburst Black ❌ ✅ ✅ Clay Beige ❌ ❌ ✅ Turquoise Green ❌ ❌ ✅

Features and Safety

The Windsor EV offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear vents, a powered driver’s seat, and an electronic tailgate. It also features a panoramic glass roof and a rear seat that reclines up to 135 degrees with a centre armrest and cupholders.

For safety, it includes up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC). However, it does not have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

MG offers the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged in 55 minutes. MG is also offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Price and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise price list will be announced soon. Given its price, the Windsor EV competes with the Tata Punch EV. However, its specifications and features make it more of a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Which colour option offered with the MG Windsor EV do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

