Published On Apr 23, 2020 12:28 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

The SUVs will assist relief workers such as doctors and police personnel in providing community service across the country

MG Motor India has stated that the SUVs will be provided for community service till the end of May

The SUVs will be delivered by its pan-India dealer network in accordance with state government rules.

It will follow the ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ method to deploy the 100 units of the SUV.

MG will supply these Hectors with fuel and drivers to support transportation needs.

MG has also engaged in other relief efforts including the donation of ventilators.

MG Motor India has already pledged Rs 2 crore and also announced that it is developing a low-cost ventilator as its contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now announced that it will be providing 100 units of the Hector to relief workers including doctors and police for community service across the country until the end of May 2020.

The carmaker will supply the SUVs via its pan-India dealer network during the lockdown as per the state government rules. These 100 Hectors will be provided for free with fuel and drivers in order to assist the transportation needs of all such relief workers. It has also mentioned that these SUVs will adhere to the ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ system for their deployment.

Related: Coronavirus Update: MG Motor India Launches A New Initiative Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Other than this, MG has also provided 100 units of the ZS EV to the National Health Service (NHS) agencies in the UK to support the fight against the disease. In India, it has donated ventilators and distributed health and hygiene kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, sanitiser sprayers, food, and ration kits to support the community during these testing times.

The global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has caused everyone to adopt greater levels of hygiene practices. MG, on its behalf, could soon offer the Hector and ZS EV with an in-built sterilisation feature to keep the cabin clean.

Read More on : MG Hector on road price