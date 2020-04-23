Coronavirus Update: MG Motor India Launches A New Initiative Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Published On Apr 23, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit

It has come out with a song to spread hope and solidarity

MG’s employees and dealer partners have created this song.

It was done as a part of the collaboration with Dr Rahat Indori and Faridkot, a Delhi-based sufi rock band.

MG has tied up with Big FM as the radio partner for the song’s release.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in carmakers contributing either in the form of monetary benefits or by engaging in relief efforts. Now, MG Motor India has come up with a rather unique initiative and launched a song called ‘Raftaar Wahi Hogi’.

MG says its employees and dealer partners came together to create this song that has been released to spread hope and solidarity in this COVID-19 scenario. It was done under a collaboration with Dr Rahat Indori and Delhi-based sufi rock band- Faridkot for the composition.

As per MG, the music and video of the song was prepared in less than a week’s time. The carmaker has also partnered with Big FM as the radio partner for the song's release so as to reach out to a larger audience. Speaking about the song, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, said, “Raftaar Wahi Hogi – is a call for solidarity in these unsure times. As a community focused company, we banked upon a simple insight that music connects everyone since we believe as a 'collective' entity. Together, we can truly make a difference."

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is working on a low-cost ventilator to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and could soon offer an in-built sterilisation feature in the ZS EV and Hector. We urge all our readers to stay home and follow all the measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.