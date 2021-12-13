MG Motor India Presents A Customised Hector To Paralympian Bhavina Patel

Modified On Dec 13, 2021 07:19 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

The Tokyo Paralympics Silver Medallist’s SUV is fitted with wheelchair-friendly attachments and hand-controlled levers for acceleration and braking

MG Motor India in association with Vadodara Marathon has handed over the keys to a customised Hector to 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel.

The customised model features hand-controlled levers for acceleration and braking functions. Not only that, MG has revealed that the Hector presented to the Paralympian comes with push-button start/stop, the DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox, and wheelchair-friendly attachment. The first two features suggest that it is likely to be the Smart or Sharp petrol variant of the SUV.

This isn’t the first time that MG has initiated something for India’s para-athletes. Back in August 2021, it roped in Arjuna awardee Deepa Malik as the voice for its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-bot in the Astor.

Here’s the full press release:

MG Motor India presents a personalized Hector to Tokyo Paralympics winner Bhavina Patel

Monday, December 13, 2021: MG Motor India, in association with The Vadodara Marathon, today presented a customized MG Hector to Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medal winner Bhavina Patel. India’s first internet-connected SUV, Hector, has been customized for the Indian para-athlete.

The vehicle has been redesigned to facilitate a pleasurable driving experience with safety measures like a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes, along with meticulously engineered wheelchair attachments. It also features super-smart DCT transmission and start/stop button for an effortless drive. The personalized Hector was handed over to Bhavina Patel by Jayanta Deb, Chief Technical Officer, MG Motor India.

Olympic silver medalist, Bhavina Patel, said, “I truly appreciate this thoughtful gesture by MG Motor and the Vadodara Marathon. It gives me immense joy to call this completely customized Hector my own. It is a stunning vehicle at the forefront of innovation in our mobility ecosystem, and I look forward to experiencing its power from the driver’s seat. Along with the mobility, this fantastic car also brings to me a sense of independence and empowerment.”

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Diversity and inclusivity is at the core of MGI and also part of our brand pillars. At MG, we have always encouraged and supported women through various initiatives like Womentorship and DriveHerBack, to name a few. Today, it is a privilege for us to customise our MG Hector for Bhavina, who brought laurels to the country in Tokyo. With this, we humbly salute her exemplary grit and determination as she defies the odds and makes the entire nation proud. Her contribution towards women's empowerment is unparalleled, and we hope that she enjoys our token of appreciation.”

Chairperson of the Vadodara Marathon, Smt Tejal Amin, said, "The fitness and well-being of our athletes have always been our priority, and we firmly believe in nurturing our athletes to help them achieve their goals. We are delighted that Bhavina Patel will be presented with MG Motor’s first-of-its-kind customized vehicle.”

Read More on : MG Hector on road price