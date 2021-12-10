MG India Begins Exporting The Hector To Nepal

Modified On Dec 10, 2021 06:41 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

Exports of the Hector is the first step to expanding MG’s customer base to other South Asian countries in the near future

MG Motor has started exporting the Hector to Nepal from India. The SUV has been a success for the brand here thanks to its value-for-money positioning and could help grow the carmaker’s presence in similar markets.

The Hector was launched in June 2019 in India as the carmaker’s first product here and it immediately managed to bag a huge number of bookings. The SUV, since its launch here, has been lapped up by over 72,500 buyers. It is available in four trims: Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp, priced from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.35 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). There’s also a longer version of the SUV with a third row of seats called the Hector Plus.

MG has provided the Hector with petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (143PS/250Nm) comes mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed DCT or the new 8-speed CVT gearbox. MG offers the turbo-petrol engine with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system as well, but with only a 6-speed MT gearbox. The 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In other news, MG Motor India has announced its plans to introduce an EV priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV-rivalling model is expected to be launched by March 2023 and will likely have a smaller battery pack and a comparatively less premium equipment list than the ZS EV.

