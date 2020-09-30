MG Hector Spied With Larger Alloy Wheels

Modified On Oct 01, 2020 09:41 AM By Sonny for MG Hector

The carmaker could introduce the new wheels on the Hector as a cosmetic upgrade

Hector comes with 17-inch wheels as standard.

The new wheel design on the Hector spied is likely a set of 18-inch alloys.

MG may offer the larger wheels and a mildly tweaked grille on a new cosmetic package for the Hector.

The Hector is currently priced between Rs 12.83 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The MG Hector was launched in India in mid-2019 and shook up the mid-size SUV segment with its size, feature-set and aggressive pricing. Recently, MG Motor launched the 3-row version called the Hector Plus which also featured some cosmetic differences over the regular model. It seems the carmaker isn’t slowing down with its most popular model and has plans for a mild cosmetic update that has just been spied.

The Hector spied seemed to be wearing larger wheels with a new dual-tone design as well. Since the current model comes with 17-inch wheels, we suspect the model spied is wearing 18-inch alloys. Ever since MG revealed the model, many felt that the wheels looked too small for the Hector’s massive proportions but these seem to fill up the wheel arches quite well. The grille also seems to have a different finish even though the design is exactly the same. MG could be looking to offer a new cosmetic package or a new variant with the Hector to increase its appeal for the upcoming festive season.

Another automotive brand in a different country that falls under the same automotive conglomerate as MG Motor already has a facelifted version of the Hector. However, that is not expected to arrive here until late 2021 or early 2022 since the SUV is relatively fresh in India.

The MG Hector is offered with four powertrain options including a petrol mild-hybrid. Compared to its rivals, it is still missing a diesel-automatic option. It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver’s seat, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology and cruise control. The Hector is priced between Rs 12.83 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and premium variants of the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Creta too.

