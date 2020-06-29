  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMG Hector Plus Listed On Indian Website; To Be Followed By 7-seater Version Soon

MG Hector Plus Listed On Indian Website; To Be Followed By 7-seater Version Soon

Published On Jun 29, 2020 06:21 PM By Rohit for MG Hector Plus

  • 1315 Views
  • Write a comment

The Hector Plus will be offered only in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp compared to four in the standard 5-seater Hector

MG Hector Plus

  • It will be the third MG offering in India.

  • To share its engine options with the regular Hector: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, petrol with mild-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel.

  • Will feature USB ports and AC vents for the third row.

  • Expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the 5-seater Hector.

MG Motor is all set to launch another SUV in the Indian market in July 2020 and has listed the upcoming Hector-based model on its official website. Christened the Hector Plus, it is a three-row version of the Hector that arrived here in 2019. Its variant list was also recently revealed, suggesting that it will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp.

The 6-seater Hector Plus will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. It will get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm) coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. MG will also offer the SUV with a turbo-petrol unit featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is rated at 170PS/350Nm and will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A petrol-manual mild-hybrid combo is limited to the top-spec Sharp variant. Unlike the 5-seater Hector, the Hector Plus won’t be offered in the base-spec Style variant.

Also Read: MG Motor India Signs Up 6 More Startups Under Its Developer Programme

MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus differentiates itself from the standard model with noticeable aesthetic changes, mainly to its front fascia. On the inside, it features a dual-tone theme with tan brown upholstery and captain seats for the second row. MG is set to offer the Hector Plus with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The third row of the SUV will be offered with AC vents and USB ports.

MG Hector Plus

It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variant of the 5-seater Hector (priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh ex-showroom except Kerala). The Hector Plus will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas. Its 7-seater version is also slated to be launched in the later part of the year.

Read More on : MG Hector on road price

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on MG Hector Plus

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?