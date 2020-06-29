MG Hector Plus Listed On Indian Website; To Be Followed By 7-seater Version Soon

Published On Jun 29, 2020 06:21 PM By Rohit for MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus will be offered only in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp compared to four in the standard 5-seater Hector

It will be the third MG offering in India.

To share its engine options with the regular Hector: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, petrol with mild-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel.

Will feature USB ports and AC vents for the third row.

Expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the 5-seater Hector.

MG Motor is all set to launch another SUV in the Indian market in July 2020 and has listed the upcoming Hector-based model on its official website. Christened the Hector Plus , it is a three-row version of the Hector that arrived here in 2019. Its variant list was also recently revealed, suggesting that it will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp.

The 6-seater Hector Plus will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. It will get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm) coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. MG will also offer the SUV with a turbo-petrol unit featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is rated at 170PS/350Nm and will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A petrol-manual mild-hybrid combo is limited to the top-spec Sharp variant. Unlike the 5-seater Hector , the Hector Plus won’t be offered in the base-spec Style variant.

The Hector Plus differentiates itself from the standard model with noticeable aesthetic changes, mainly to its front fascia. On the inside, it features a dual-tone theme with tan brown upholstery and captain seats for the second row. MG is set to offer the Hector Plus with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The third row of the SUV will be offered with AC vents and USB ports.

It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variant of the 5-seater Hector (priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh ex-showroom except Kerala). The Hector Plus will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas. Its 7-seater version is also slated to be launched in the later part of the year.

