MG Motor India Signs Up 6 More Startups Under Its Developer Programme

Published On Jun 29, 2020 04:47 PM By Rohit

It was launched in 2017 and has signed up over 60 startups till date

Morris Garages has signed up 6 more startups under its MG Developer Program and Grant.

They are Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks.

Prior to these, the carmaker has already signed many companies including Voxomos, Driftly and Innvolution.

These startups will receive a grant, mentoring from experts, and a chance to work with MG on select projects.

They are from various fields such as technology, navigation, child in-car safety, and EV ecosystem.

MG launched the programme in 2017 to encourage innovation in the automobile industry and has signed up over 60 startups till date.

It was launched in partnership with several tech giants including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit.

MG’s startup programmes have cumulatively received over 750 applications so far.

Here’s what the carmaker has to say:

MG Motor India Signs Up 6 More Startups Under 'MG Developer Program And Grant'

Gurugram, June 29, 2020: MG (Morris Garages) Motor India today announced that it has signed up 6 more startups for its ongoing MG Developer Program and Grant. The 6 finalists are Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks. The startups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts and may get an opportunity to work directly with specialised MG teams on selected projects.

Demonstrating its firm focus on encouraging innovation within the startup community, MG Motor India has already supported over 60 startups since 2017 to drive innovation in the automobile space of India. Such startups are working in the fields of engine & emissions, technology, child in-car safety, navigation, connectivity, and electric vehicles ecosystem alongside others. The overall objective of the program is to support the local startup community by creating a specialised grant. The brand intends to indigenously foster innovation and contribute towards the development of the startup ecosystem in India, thereby holistically contributing to the society.

The MG Developer Program & Grant is a part of the carmaker’s focus on innovation as a core pillar of the organisation. Launched in partnership with several tech giants including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom, Unlimit, and others, the program aims to nurture ground-breaking solutions within the Indian urban mobility space.

Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India said, “MG thrives on innovation and has developed a symbiotic relationship with the Indian startup ecosystem. Our goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country. The MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response and we welcome all teams who have been signed as a part of the initiative. We look forward to mentoring and closely working with them. MG will also explore synergies with these startups and may deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles.”

The program had received over 300 entries, out of which, 60 teams were shortlisted in the first round. These teams were provided mentorship by 25 industry experts including MG India’s leadership as well as its technology ecosystem partners, making it one of the largest mentoring programs in the automotive segment.

Amongst the selected candidates, Highway Delite is India’s first free travel app to make highway travel and road trips both safe and fun. Meeseeks leverages Alexa/MG’s Voice Assistant to digitally manage and improve customer’s service experience.

Socialcore uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance customer interactions with sales improvement and cost reduction, while InCabEx creates a better in-cabin experience by personalising car profiles as per users’ preferences. CamCom is an AI-based startup that provides defect and damage assessment while ClearQuote generates repair estimates via images/videos of a damaged car.

The 6 startups will be joining the already signed companies including Voxomos, Driftly, and Innvolution under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

MG’s journey with startups started back in 2017 with its first MG Innovation Hunt that was launched in partnership with TiE Delhi. Since then, MG India has conducted a total of 6 startup programs, in partnership with India’s startup community and leading educational institutions, all coming together in the MG Developer Program & Grant. The various MG startup programs have attracted over 750 applications from startups and innovators so far in auto tech across India.