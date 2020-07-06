MG Hector Plus Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch; Details Revealed

Modified On Jul 06, 2020 02:50 PM By Rohit for MG Hector Plus

You can book the Hector Plus for a token amount of Rs 50,000

It will be available in three variants: Super, Smart and Sharp.

It will be offered with the same engines that power the Hector.

Petrol-manual mild-hybrid combo limited to the top-spec Sharp variant.

There will be a total of six colour options on offer.

Feature additions over the Hector are second-row captain seats and smart trunk.

It is expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the 5-seater Hector.

MG Motor India debuted the Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020. The SUV was recently listed on the official website and now, the carmaker has opened bookings for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and revealed more details ahead of its mid-July launch.

The Hector Plus will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart, and Sharp. Here’s a look at the variant-engine combo that will be on offer:

Variant Powertrain Super Diesel MT Smart Diesel MT, Petrol AT Sharp Diesel MT, Petrol AT, Petrol Mild-hybrid MT

MG will offer all variants of the Hector Plus with a diesel manual option whereas only the Sharp variant will get the petrol mild-hybrid setup. The 6-seater Hector Plus will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm) will be coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. MG will also offer the SUV with a turbo-petrol unit featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is rated at 170PS/350Nm and will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol-manual mild-hybrid combo is limited to the top-spec Sharp variant. Unlike the 5-seater Hector , the Hector Plus won’t be offered in the base-spec Style variant.

The Hector Plus distinguishes itself from the standard Hector with noticeable changes such as revised lamps and bumpers. It has grown in length by 65mm when compared to the Hector while the wheelbase, width and height remain unchanged. That said, the increase in length is solely due to the reworked front and rear profiles. It will be offered in a total of six monotone colour options: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver. Except for the Starry Sky Blue option, all other colours have been borrowed from the Hector.

MG will offer the 6-seater Hector with features such as auto LED headlamps with DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and power-adjustable front seats. It will also get a powered tailgate with a new leg swipe auto-unlock feature, heated ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), new tan brown upholstery with captain seats in the middle row and 8-coloured ambient lighting. Safety features on offer will include front and rear parking sensors, up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and an electric parking brake (DCT variant only).

It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variant of the 5-seater Hector (priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh ex-showroom, except Kerala). The Hector Plus will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas. Its 7-seater version is slated to be launched later in the year.

