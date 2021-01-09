Modified On Jan 09, 2021 10:11 AM By Sonny for MG Hector

It gets minor cosmetic updates and a new dual-tone interior over the older model

The MG Hector has been a fairly popular model in the mid-size SUV segment ever since its launch in mid-2019. Its strong performance could be one of the reasons MG was quick to introduce the facelifted version, less than two years into its local lifespan. But since it hasn’t been that long, the updates are understandably mild.

Let’s see how the 2021 Hector differs from the pre-facelift model:

Exterior

The most distinctive changes to the 2021 Hector are to its front. MG has retained the shapes but it now gets a chrome-studded grille with a depth to its design. The front and rear skid plate are finished in gun-metal grey as opposed to the silver finish on the pre-facelift model.

The only change to the rear is the black applique between the tail lamps, rather than the red insert that gave it the connected tail lamp look of premium offerings.

MG is also giving the facelifted Hector new, larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interior

The 2021 Hector gets a new dual-tone champagne and black interior theme, instead of the all-black cabin offered in the pre-facelift model. No other visual changes have been made to the updated SUV’s cabin.

Features

MG has updated the feature list of the Hector with a few extra comforts. It now has ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad in the central console, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror.

The cars on-board system, the i-SMART, with the 10.4-inch touchscreen display, gets added functionality as it can now understand 31 Hinglish voice commands.

No other additions have been made to the 2021 Hector. It continues to feature a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, interior ambient lighting, and power-adjustable front seats. The connected car tech can now be controlled via a smartwatch as well.

Engines

The 2021 Hector gets the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system and 2.0-litre diesel engine. MG still does not offer the diesel engine with an automatic transmission.

Prices

The facelifted Hector does add a premium for its updates. It now retails between Rs 12.90 lakh and Rs 18.32 lakh while the pre-facelifted model is priced from Rs 12.84 lakh to Rs 17.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). MG’s top-spec Sharp variant sees the maximum hike of as much as Rs 44,000. The entry-level Style variant with the petrol engine only costs Rs 6,000 more than before. You can see the full price list of the 2021 Hector here.

