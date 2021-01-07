MG Hector Plus 7-seater Launched From Rs 13.34 lakh

Published On Jan 07, 2021 06:20 PM By Tarun for MG Hector Plus

The 7-seater Hector Plus will be available in four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Select

The Hector is now available with 5-seater, 6-seater, and 7-seater options.

The prices of the 7-seater Hector Plus commence from Rs 13.34 lakh going up to Rs 18.32 lakh.

It gets a three-seater bench in the second row.

The 7-seater variant does not get the option of an automatic.

Along with the MG Hector facelift, the carmaker has also launched the Hector Plus 7-seater variant. It is now available in 6-seater and 7-seater seating configurations. The new 7-seater variants comes with a standard bench-type second row, in comparison to captain seats in the 6-seater variants.

The prices of the Hector Plus 7-seater start from Rs 13.34 lakh and go up to Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is cheaper than the respective 6-seater variant by up to Rs 24,000, as captain seats are relatively more expensive. Meanwhile, the 6-sector Hector Plus also sees a price revision with the 2021 model year. Here are the variant-wise prices:

Hector 7-seater Turbo-petrol Mild Hybrid Diesel Style Rs 13.34 lakh - Rs 14.65 lakh Super - Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh Smart - - Rs 17.51 lakh Select - - Rs 18.32 lakh

Hector 6-seater Petrol 2020 model 2021 Model Difference Style Rs 13.74 lakh - - Super - - - Smart DCT Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 17.12 lakh Rs 42,000 Sharp DCT Rs 18.36 lakh Rs 18.80 lakh Rs 44,000 Petrol - Hybrid Super - - - Smart - - - Sharp Rs 17.39 lakh Rs 17.75 lakh Rs 36,000 Diesel Style Rs 14.90 lakh - - Super Rs 15.70 lakh Rs 16 lakh Rs 30,000 Smart Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 42,000 Sharp Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 19.13 lakh Rs 44,000

The turbo-petrol engine on the 7-seater Hector Plus comes only with the base-spec Style variant. The mild-hybrid engine will come only with the Super variant while the diesel unit will be offered with all four variants, including the new Select.

Cosmetic upgrades to the 2021 Hector Plus include new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it continues to sport a dual-tone tan and black theme. Features on board include a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment, iSmart connected car technology, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging (new), ESC, 360-degree parking camera, powered tailgate, powered and ventilated front seats (new), a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, and six airbags.

The 7-seater Hector Plus continues with the same petrol and diesel engines: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. The 7-seater variant does not come with a DCT gearbox, only a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol engines produce 143PS and 250Nm, while the diesel motor makes 170PS and 350Nm.

The Hector Plus takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 as of now. It will also rival the upcoming Tata Safari and the second-gen XUV500. If you look at its price range, even the Toyota Innova Crysta comes in as an indirect competitor.

