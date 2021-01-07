MG Hector Plus 7-seater Launched From Rs 13.34 lakh
The 7-seater Hector Plus will be available in four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Select
The Hector is now available with 5-seater, 6-seater, and 7-seater options.
The prices of the 7-seater Hector Plus commence from Rs 13.34 lakh going up to Rs 18.32 lakh.
It gets a three-seater bench in the second row.
The 7-seater variant does not get the option of an automatic.
Along with the MG Hector facelift, the carmaker has also launched the Hector Plus 7-seater variant. It is now available in 6-seater and 7-seater seating configurations. The new 7-seater variants comes with a standard bench-type second row, in comparison to captain seats in the 6-seater variants.
The prices of the Hector Plus 7-seater start from Rs 13.34 lakh and go up to Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is cheaper than the respective 6-seater variant by up to Rs 24,000, as captain seats are relatively more expensive. Meanwhile, the 6-sector Hector Plus also sees a price revision with the 2021 model year. Here are the variant-wise prices:
Hector 7-seater
Turbo-petrol
Mild Hybrid
Diesel
Style
Rs 13.34 lakh
-
Rs 14.65 lakh
Super
-
Rs 14.84 lakh
Rs 15.75 lakh
Smart
-
-
Rs 17.51 lakh
Select
-
-
Rs 18.32 lakh
Hector 6-seater Petrol
2020 model
2021 Model
Difference
Style
Rs 13.74 lakh
-
-
Super
-
-
-
Smart DCT
Rs 16.70 lakh
Rs 17.12 lakh
Rs 42,000
Sharp DCT
Rs 18.36 lakh
Rs 18.80 lakh
Rs 44,000
Petrol - Hybrid
Super
-
-
-
Smart
-
-
-
Sharp
Rs 17.39 lakh
Rs 17.75 lakh
Rs 36,000
Diesel
Style
Rs 14.90 lakh
-
-
Super
Rs 15.70 lakh
Rs 16 lakh
Rs 30,000
Smart
Rs 17.20 lakh
Rs 17.62 lakh
Rs 42,000
Sharp
Rs 18.69 lakh
Rs 19.13 lakh
Rs 44,000
The turbo-petrol engine on the 7-seater Hector Plus comes only with the base-spec Style variant. The mild-hybrid engine will come only with the Super variant while the diesel unit will be offered with all four variants, including the new Select.
Cosmetic upgrades to the 2021 Hector Plus include new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it continues to sport a dual-tone tan and black theme. Features on board include a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment, iSmart connected car technology, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging (new), ESC, 360-degree parking camera, powered tailgate, powered and ventilated front seats (new), a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, and six airbags.
The 7-seater Hector Plus continues with the same petrol and diesel engines: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. The 7-seater variant does not come with a DCT gearbox, only a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol engines produce 143PS and 250Nm, while the diesel motor makes 170PS and 350Nm.
The Hector Plus takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 as of now. It will also rival the upcoming Tata Safari and the second-gen XUV500. If you look at its price range, even the Toyota Innova Crysta comes in as an indirect competitor.
