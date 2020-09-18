MG Hector Dual Tone Revealed, Bookings Open

Published On Sep 18, 2020 12:00 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

The Hector now comes with a blacked-out roof with white and red colour options

MG Hector to get dual-tone options soon at an expected premium of Rs 20,000.

Bookings are already open for dual-tone Hector for a Rs 50,000 deposit.

The dual-tone option is only available on the top-spec Sharp variant.

MG will offer the blacked out roof from A-pillar onwards with two colours: Candy White and Glazed Red.

The MG Hector, which has been around for over a year now, is about to be offered with dual-tone options for the first time. The mid-size SUV has been on sale with only five colours to choose from and the dual-tone option could be a welcome addition for a premium look. MG is already taking online bookings for the dual-tone Hector at a nominal deposit of Rs 50,000.

The Hector dual-tone will be offered with the two exterior colours that often work well with a contrast black roof: Candy White and Glaze Red. With the blacked out roof merging with the blacked out pillars, the top half of the frame stands out from the main vehicle body. The dual-tone option will be offered only on the top-spec Sharp variant, which is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Some of its rivals like the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta already offer dual-tone options with the black roof.

MG will likely offer the dual-tone option at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the corresponding variants. The Hector is offered with three powertrains in the higher variants: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a dual-clutch automatic, the same turbo-petrol engine but with mild-hybrid tech and a manual transmission, and a 2.0-litre diesel also mated to a manual.

The MG Hector is priced between Rs 12.84 lakh and Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, and higher variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

