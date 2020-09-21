MG Hector Dual Tone Option Launched At Rs 16.84 lakh

Published On Sep 21, 2020 06:00 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

It’s only offered in two shades on the top-spec Sharp variant

MG Hector now gets a choice of a dual-tone exterior with a black top along with either a white or red body.

It is only offered on the top-spec Sharp variant which is available with three powertrain options.

The dual-tone finish adds a premium of Rs 20,000 over the regular prices of the Hector Sharp.

It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, power-adjustable driver’s seat and 360-degree surround view camera.

The MG Hector mid-size SUV has been on sale since mid 2019 and it’s only been offered with a range of five colours. Now, the top-spec Hector gets the choice of two dual-tone colours at a premium of Rs 20,000. Here are the ex-showroom prices of the Hector Sharp in dual-tone paintwork:

MG Hector Sharp Price Dual Tone Price 1.5 Turbo-petrol Mild-hybrid MT Rs 16.64 lakh Rs 16.84 lakh 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 17.56 lakh Rs 17.76 lakh 2.0 Diesel MT Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.09 lakh

The dual-tone option with the black top is limited to just two colours - Candy White and Glaze Red. However, it looks best with these two shades over the other three paint choices of black, silver and Burgundy red. The Hector is late to offer a dual-tone option in comparison to its rivals.

As the top-spec variant, the Hector Sharp has a panoramic sunroof which adds to its premium look and feel that is now accentuated by the dual-tone exterior. It also comes with features like the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, 360-degree camera, power adjustable driver’s seat and ambient lighting. The Sharp variant is offered with the three powertrain options stated above - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid mated to a 6-speed manual and a 2.0-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual.

The MG Hector competes against the likes of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass while its pricing also brings it in range of smaller premium SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

