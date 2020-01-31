MG Hector BS6 Petrol Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

Published On Jan 31, 2020 07:20 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

The prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 25,000 across all petrol variants of the Hector

Only the petrol engine has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms.

Output figures remain unaffected.

Still offered with the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options.

It continues to be offered with the same set of features as well.

Expect the BS6 diesel Hector to arrive in March 2020.

MG Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant petrol version of the Hector . The prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 25,000. Here’s a look at the BS4 and BS6 prices of the Hector:

Variant BS6 Hector BS4 Hector Difference Style (Petrol MT) Rs 12.73 lakh Rs 12.48 lakh Rs 25,000 Super (Petrol MT) Rs 13.53 lakh Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 25,000 Super (Petrol Hybrid MT) Rs 14.13 lakh Rs 13.88 lakh Rs 25,000 Smart (Petrol Hybrid MT) Rs 15.23 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 25,000 Sharp (Petrol Hybrid MT) Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh Rs 25,000 Smart (Petrol DCT) Rs 15.93 lakh Rs 15.68 lakh Rs 25,000 Sharp (Petrol DCT) Rs 17.43 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh Rs 25,000

All prices, ex-showroom India

The Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This unit produces 143PS and 250Nm of power and torque respectively. On the other hand, the petrol hybrid version is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The output figures remain the same in the case of the petrol-hybrid version as well.

Also Read: Here Are 12 Cars Priced From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh That Are Coming To Auto Expo 2020

Meanwhile, a 6-seater version of the Hector was spied testing recently. MG Motor India will be showcasing the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 . The BS6 diesel Hector is expected to be launched in March 2020.

Read More on : Hector diesel