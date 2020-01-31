MG Hector BS6 Petrol Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMG Hector BS6 Petrol Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

Published On Jan 31, 2020 07:20 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

The prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 25,000 across all petrol variants of the Hector  

  • Only the petrol engine has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms.

  • Output figures remain unaffected.

  • Still offered with the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options.

  • It continues to be offered with the same set of features as well.

  • Expect the BS6 diesel Hector to arrive in March 2020.

MG Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant petrol version of the Hector. The prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 25,000. Here’s a look at the BS4 and BS6 prices of the Hector:

Variant

BS6 Hector

BS4 Hector

Difference

Style (Petrol MT)

Rs 12.73 lakh

Rs 12.48 lakh

Rs 25,000

Super (Petrol MT)

Rs 13.53 lakh

Rs 13.28 lakh

Rs 25,000

Super (Petrol Hybrid MT)

Rs 14.13 lakh

Rs 13.88 lakh

Rs 25,000

Smart (Petrol Hybrid MT)

Rs 15.23 lakh

Rs 14.98 lakh

Rs 25,000

Sharp (Petrol Hybrid MT)

Rs 16.53 lakh

Rs 16.28 lakh

Rs 25,000

Smart (Petrol DCT)

Rs 15.93 lakh

Rs 15.68 lakh

Rs 25,000

Sharp (Petrol DCT)

Rs 17.43 lakh

Rs 17.18 lakh

Rs 25,000

All prices, ex-showroom India

The Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This unit produces 143PS and 250Nm of power and torque respectively. On the other hand, the petrol hybrid version is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The output figures remain the same in the case of the petrol-hybrid version as well.

Also Read: Here Are 12 Cars Priced From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh That Are Coming To Auto Expo 2020

MG Hector Meanwhile, a 6-seater version of the Hector was spied testing recently. MG Motor India will be showcasing the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The BS6 diesel Hector is expected to be launched in March 2020.

