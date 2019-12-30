MG Hector 6-seater Testing Continues. Gets Captain Seats

Published On Dec 30, 2019 12:17 PM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector

It’s likely to bear a different name to differentiate it from the Hector

The six-seater Hector will bear design changes from the existing Hector SUV.

It will get captain seats in the second row with a foldable armrest.

Engine options are likely to remain the same as Hector but will meet BS6 norms.

It could be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the 5-seater Hector.

After multiple sightings, we have finally got our first proper look at the MG Hector six seater’s interior. The MG Hector with seating for an extra passenger will continue to get similar features as the regular SUV but will be slightly longer with a few design updates as well.

From the outside, the MG Hector six-seater’s stance looks slightly MPV-ish but that’s only expected because it’s likely to be 40mm longer than the Hector. The model spied seems like a lower variant as it rolls on simpler alloy wheels which could be 17-inch units, similar to the low-spec Hector. The Hector six seater will also feature upgrades for the front and rear bumpers along with the LED DRL design.

However, the biggest sighting here is the second row that gets captain seats featuring leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching. These seats get a separate, integrated foldable armrest with the possibility of a slide and recline function as well.

The MG Hector six-seater is likely to retain the same engines as the five-seater Hector albeit in a BS6 form. Powering the SUV should be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol, and a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel. The transmission duties will continue to be fulfilled by a 6-speed manual as standard and a DCT for the petrol.

MG Motor is likely to price the Hector six-seater at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding Hector variants which are priced between Rs 12.48 lakh and Rs 17.28 lakh. It will lock horns with the Tata Gravitas, 2020 Mahindra XUV500 and a new Ford SUV based on the XUV500.

Source

Read More on : MG Hector on road price