MG Gloster Launched At Rs 28.98 Lakh; Rivals Toyota Fortuner And Ford Endeavour

Modified On Oct 08, 2020 12:06 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

MG is looking to establish itself in both the affordable and premium ends of the SUV market in India

MG Gloster launched with prices ranging between Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It comes with a diesel engine only, mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Gloster gets 2WD in lower variants and a more powerful 4WD powertrain in top variants.

It comes with segment-first tech like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

MG is offering Gloster buyers the option to personalise their after-sales package to suit ownership needs.

The prices for the new MG Gloster have finally been announced. This full-size premium body-on-frame SUV offering gets a powerful twin-turbo diesel engine, level-1 autonomous tech, and plenty of cabin comforts. Here’s how much the new flagship MG SUV will cost you:

Turbo-Diesel Twin-Turbo Diesel Super 7-seater Rs 28.98 lakh ----- Smart 6-seater Rs 30.98 lakh ----- Sharp 6- / 7-seater ----- Rs 33.98 lakh/ Rs 33.68 lakh Savvy 6-seater ----- Rs 35.38 lakh

These ex-showroom Delhi prices are exclusive to the first 2000 buyers or those who book one by October 31. Expect the figures to go up after that initial criteria is met, especially for the base and top-spec variants.

The Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It only has a single turbo for the more affordable 2WD variants with an output of 163PS and 375Nm. However, the 4WD variants get the twin-turbo setup which offers 218PS of power and 480Nm of torque.

In terms of safety, the Gloster comes with eight airbags, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, e-parking brake with auto hold, and hill descent control as standard. The Gloster’s segment-first, autonomous tech features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, front collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. It also comes with an auto parking assist function, which is handy for an SUV of its size as is the 360-degree camera.

The cabin gets a choice of a 6-seater or 7-seater layout depending on the variant. The former comes with captain seats in the middle row. MG offers the Gloster with a premium leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a driver’s seat with massage and memory function as well as ventilation and heating. For entertainment, the Gloster gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers. It also comes with a wireless charging pad which is a surprising segment-first since brands such as Hyundai offer it in small cars as well.

This is MG’s most expensive offering till date. The brand is still relatively new in India and its best-known model, the Hector, is a lot more affordable. In contrast, key rivals Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour have been established as the top choices in this segment for nearly a decade with a long brand history. Perhaps to address that concern, MG has also introduced a customisable after-sales package for the Gloster called My MG Shield. The full-size SUV gets a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, 3-year roadside assistance, and three labour free services as standard. With the custom plans, owners can opt to extend warranty coverage (up to 5 years with unlimited km), RSA, maintenance plans and assured buyback value packages as well. You can find out about it in more detail here.

The Gloster goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4.

