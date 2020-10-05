MG Gloster Customers To Get Rs 50,000 Voucher For Custom After-sales Packages

Published On Oct 05, 2020 06:55 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

The carmaker is offering choice of personalised combinations for plans such as warranty coverage, buyback and maintenance packages

New My MG Shield after-sales program offers a high degree of personalisation to suit each customer’s needs.

Gloster gets a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, 3-year RSA and 3 labour free services as standard.

Customers can opt for extended warranty duration/range, extended RSA, maintenance plans and assured buyback value programs as well.

MG is offering Rs 50,000 worth of points for Gloster buyers to help cover the personalised after-sales package.

Bookings are already open for the Gloster full-size premium SUV.

The full-size premium SUV segment in India has been dominated by two names for nearly a decade. MG is looking to break into that space with its own flagship offering, the Gloster. While it has been revealed to be a feature-rich model with lots of new tech, the carmaker certainly knows that alone isn’t enough to take on the established players. So, MG has introduced a new personalised after-sales plan for buyers of the Gloster.

The Gloster will be offered with a 3-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty, 3-year roadside assistance and 3 labour free services as standard. However, buyers can also opt for extended coverage, different maintenance packages and buyback plans. The difference with MG’s new My MG Shield program is that each aspect can be personalised to your ownership requirements for the new Gloster.

Customers can opt for a 5-year or 4-year warrant for the same 1 lakh kilometres or even a 3-year/unlimited km warranty. The roadside assistance can also be varied between a 4-year or 5-year plan. On top of that, there are two types of maintenance packages - Classic and Premium. While the premium plan offers a 5-year/75,000km coverage for periodic maintenance service (PMS) with wear and tear; the Classic plan that only covers PMS is available with a choice of a 3-year/45,000km or 4-year/60,000km coverage. The MG Gloster is also offered with assured value buyback plans which can be added to the personalised after-sales package.

In case that was a bit tricky to keep track of, here’s a table showing the different personalisation options under the MG MY Shield:

Warranty Years Warranty Range RSA Protect Plan Period Protect Plan Type Buyback Plan 3 years 1 lakh km 3 years 3 years/ 45k kms Classic 3 years/ 30k km; 50% RV (at Rs 35,000) 4 years Unlimited km 4 years (at Rs 2457) 4 years/ 60k km 3 years/ 45k km; 50% RV (at Rs 50,000) 5 years 5 years (at Rs 4791) 5 years/ 75k km Premium 3 years/ 60k km; 50% RV (at Rs 70,000)

The final pricing for these after sales packages may vary depending on the combination of options you select. MG Gloster buyers will also get a Rs 50,000 voucher to personalise their after-sales packages in terms of extended coverage, maintenance plans and/or buyback programs. Customers will only have to pay the difference in case the total cost of their custom after-sales package exceeds the MG voucher amount. The carmaker has made it clear that this sum cannot be redeemed for any cash discount but any remaining balance can be used towards accessorizing your new MG Gloster. For more details regarding the personalised MG Shield plans, please reach out to your nearest MG dealership.

The MG Gloster’s rich feature set is highlighted by Level 1 autonomous tech for functions like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and auto parking assist. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic in two states of tune - 163PS and 218PS. The more powerful version will also get 4WD.

Also read: MG Gloster Variant-wise Feature List Revealed

The Gloster’s pre-bookings are open for Rs 1 lakh and it is expected to launch soon. It will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 with an expected starting price of Rs 30 lakh.