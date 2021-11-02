Published On Nov 02, 2021 06:22 PM By Rohit for MG Astor

MG has delivered over 500 units of the Astor in the first lot on the occasion of Dhanteras

To capitalise on the festive spirit, MG Motor India has delivered the first batch of the 500 Astors to their respective buyers on account of Dhanteras.

MG has also revealed that it plans to complete the initial 4,000 to 5,000 orders of the compact SUV by December. The Astor presently stands sold out for the rest of 2021 and bookings are open for deliveries scheduled for 2022.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

MG Astor debuts on the Indian roads with more than 500 deliveries on Dhanteras

November 2, 2021: After receiving a good response for the Astor, India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Motor India has delivered the first batch of more than 500 vehicles to customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. This is particularly special considering the acute shortage of chips. The company is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4000-5000 deliveries by December end 2021.

The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022. Customers can book it online or by visiting an MG Motor India dealership near them. With nine variants and five colour options, the new SUV MG Astor is available at an introductory price starting at Rs 9.78 lakh.

About Astor:

The MG Astor is India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. The interiors are elegantly crafted with soft-touch and premium materials. It is available in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering 140PS and a whopping 220Nm, and the VTi Tech petrol engine with the manual transmission and 8-speed CVT making 110PS and 144Nm.

The Astor has 80+ internet features as part of its MG i-SMART technology. Moreover, building on CAAP (Car as a platform), the MG Astor hosts subscriptions and services including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, a first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more.

MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app, along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+, select cities to begin with) and access to unlimited information with Wikipedia.

