MG Astor’s Accessories And Prices Detailed
Published On Oct 29, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Astor
The MG Astor already looks the part of a proper urban SUV, but the carmaker is offering extra additional equipment for those who want extra bling
The MG Astor was recently launched at prices ranging from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Sure, the compact SUV undoubtedly looks the part, but hey, who doesn’t want extra!
Here are as many as 70 accessories MG is offering so you can bedeck your Astor and turn a few (more) heads on the road:
But before we delve into the the details, check out the Essential Kit on offer:
-
Mud flaps
-
Car cover
-
3D floor mat
-
Screenguard for the touchscreen system
Exterior
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Mud flaps
|
Rs 499
|
Black bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,099
|
Chrome bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,299
|
Chrome outside door handle
|
Rs 1,749
|
Front fog lamp chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,299
|
Rear fog lamp chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,350
|
Headlamp chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,749
|
ORVM chrome garnish
|
Rs 899
|
Tail lamp chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,599
|
Tailgate chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,499
|
Wheel arch chrome garnish
|
Rs 3,999
|
Front lower chrome surround
|
Rs 1,199
|
Black body side moulding
|
Rs 2,399
|
Chrome body side moulding
|
Rs 2,999
|
Chrome door visor
|
Rs 2,799
|
Door visor
|
Rs 2,299
|
Boot sill guard
|
Rs 1,599
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 1,659
|
Black tail lamp connector
|
Rs 1,299
|
Chrome tail lamp connector
|
Rs 1,799
|
Car cover
|
Rs 1,980 to Rs 4,299
|
Spoiler extension
|
Rs 3,099
|
Rear bull bar
|
Rs 3,999
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 1,799
|
Hood scoop
|
Rs 3,799
|
Side scoop
|
Rs 3,399
|
Illuminated wheel hub
|
Rs 5,999
|
Chrome/Black hood lettering
|
Rs 1,374
|
Fuel lid garnish
|
Rs 1,849
|
Sidestep board
|
Rs 16,140
|
Paint protection coating
|
Rs 5,685
|
Exhaust finisher
|
Rs 2,499
|
Puddle lamps
|
Rs 3,999
|
360-degree camera
|
Rs 13,909
|
Body graphics
|
Rs 2,399
|
Bicycle carrier
|
Rs 6,762
|
Chrome cleaning kit
|
Rs 375
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 599
|
Tyre inflator
|
Rs 3,228
|
Jumper cable
|
Rs 2,062
|
Emergency car kit
|
Rs 5,018
Related: MG Astor Sold Out For 2021; Deliveries To Commence From November 1
Interior
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
3D floor mat
|
Rs 3,999
|
Carpet mat
|
Rs 3,799 to Rs 4,199
|
Designer mat
|
Rs 2,649
|
Cup holder
|
Rs 599
|
Anti-slip mat
|
Rs 199 to Rs 203
|
Key fob leather cover
|
Rs 599
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 7,599 to Rs 8,499
|
Steering wheel cover
|
Rs 399
|
Screenguard
|
Rs 549
|
Sunshades
|
Rs 3,868
|
Illuminated scuff plates
|
Rs 9,519
|
Ambient light
|
Rs 4,499
|
Key finder
|
Rs 1,499
|
USB mobile charging cable
|
Rs 266
|
Mobile holder
|
Rs 782
|
Swivel seat
|
Rs 1,253
|
In-car mobile charger
|
Rs 733
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 74 to Rs 853
|
In-car trash bin
|
Rs 302 to Rs 582
|
4-port 7A in-car USB adapter
|
Rs 934
|
High-speed in-car charger
|
Rs 1,721 to Rs 1,971
|
Wireless vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 4,610
|
Car refrigerator
|
Rs 27,161
|
Ownership folder
|
Rs 459
|
Trunk organiser
|
Rs 1,628
|
Cushion set
|
Rs 2,517
|
Coin box
|
Rs 297
|
Illuminated cup holder
|
Rs 2,180
|
Wireless phone charger
|
Rs 2,874
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 2,816
|
Air humidifier
|
Rs 1,283
|
Circular mobile holder
|
Rs 1,249
|
Rear seat entertainment unit
|
Rs 29,999
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Rs 2,995
|
Lower back cushion foam
|
Rs 1,494
|
Pocket-friendly wireless phone charger
|
Rs 5,716
|
Shoe box
|
Rs 534
|
Portable coffee maker
|
Rs 9,706
|
Child seat
|
Rs 7,447
|
Driver fatigue alert device
|
Rs 15,287
Also Read: MG Astor Savvy, At Rs 15.78 Lakh, Is The Most Economical Car With ADAS
The Astor gets two petrol engines: 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. While the former produces 140PS/220Nm, the bigger engine is rated at 110PS/144Nm. MG offers the turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre unit comes with a 6-speed MT and an optional 8-step CVT.
MG’s compact SUV goes up against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster.
Read More on : MG Astor Automatic
- Renew MG Astor Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
2 out of 2 found this helpful