MG Astor’s Accessories And Prices Detailed

Published On Oct 29, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Astor

The MG Astor already looks the part of a proper urban SUV, but the carmaker is offering extra additional equipment for those who want extra bling

The MG Astor was recently launched at prices ranging from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Sure, the compact SUV undoubtedly looks the part, but hey, who doesn’t want extra! 

Here are as many as 70 accessories MG is offering so you can bedeck your Astor and turn a few (more) heads on the road:

But before we delve into the the details, check out the Essential Kit on offer:

  • Mud flaps

  • Car cover

  • 3D floor mat

  • Screenguard for the touchscreen system

Exterior

Accessory Item

Price

Mud flaps

Rs 499

Black bumper corner protector

Rs 1,099

Chrome bumper corner protector

Rs 1,299

Chrome outside door handle

Rs 1,749

Front fog lamp chrome garnish

Rs 1,299

Rear fog lamp chrome garnish

Rs 1,350

Headlamp chrome garnish

Rs 1,749

ORVM chrome garnish

Rs 899

Tail lamp chrome garnish

Rs 1,599

Tailgate chrome garnish

Rs 1,499

Wheel arch chrome garnish

Rs 3,999

Front lower chrome surround 

Rs 1,199

Black body side moulding

Rs 2,399

Chrome body side moulding

Rs 2,999

Chrome door visor

Rs 2,799

Door visor

Rs 2,299

Boot sill guard

Rs 1,599

Door sill guard

Rs 1,659

Black tail lamp connector

Rs 1,299

Chrome tail lamp connector

Rs 1,799

Car cover

Rs 1,980 to Rs 4,299

Spoiler extension

Rs 3,099

Rear bull bar

Rs 3,999

Door edge guard

Rs 1,799

Hood scoop

Rs 3,799

Side scoop

Rs 3,399

Illuminated wheel hub

Rs 5,999

Chrome/Black hood lettering

Rs 1,374

Fuel lid garnish

Rs 1,849

Sidestep board

Rs 16,140

Paint protection coating

Rs 5,685

Exhaust finisher

Rs 2,499

Puddle lamps

Rs 3,999

360-degree camera

Rs 13,909

Body graphics

Rs 2,399

Bicycle carrier

Rs 6,762

Chrome cleaning kit

Rs 375

Car care kit

Rs 599

Tyre inflator

Rs 3,228

Jumper cable

Rs 2,062

Emergency car kit

Rs 5,018

Interior

Accessory Item

Price

3D floor mat

Rs 3,999

Carpet mat

Rs 3,799 to Rs 4,199

Designer mat

Rs 2,649

Cup holder

Rs 599

Anti-slip mat

Rs 199 to Rs 203

Key fob leather cover

Rs 599

Seat covers

Rs 7,599 to Rs 8,499

Steering wheel cover

Rs 399

Screenguard

Rs 549

Sunshades

Rs 3,868

Illuminated scuff plates

Rs 9,519

Ambient light

Rs 4,499

Key finder

Rs 1,499

USB mobile charging cable

Rs 266

Mobile holder

Rs 782

Swivel seat

Rs 1,253

In-car mobile charger

Rs 733

Tissue box

Rs 74 to Rs 853

In-car trash bin

Rs 302 to Rs 582

4-port 7A in-car USB adapter

Rs 934

High-speed in-car charger

Rs 1,721 to Rs 1,971

Wireless vacuum cleaner

Rs 4,610

Car refrigerator

Rs 27,161

Ownership folder

Rs 459

Trunk organiser

Rs 1,628

Cushion set

Rs 2,517

Coin box

Rs 297

Illuminated cup holder

Rs 2,180

Wireless phone charger

Rs 2,874

Air purifier

Rs 2,816

Air humidifier

Rs 1,283

Circular mobile holder

Rs 1,249

Rear seat entertainment unit

Rs 29,999

Adjustable headrest

Rs 2,995

Lower back cushion foam

Rs 1,494

Pocket-friendly wireless phone charger

Rs 5,716

Shoe box

Rs 534

Portable coffee maker

Rs 9,706

Child seat

Rs 7,447

Driver fatigue alert device

Rs 15,287

The Astor gets two petrol engines: 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. While the former produces 140PS/220Nm, the bigger engine is rated at 110PS/144Nm. MG offers the turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre unit comes with a 6-speed MT and an optional 8-step CVT.

MG’s compact SUV goes up against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster.

Rohit
Rohit
A
advaith krishna a
Oct 29, 2021 10:57:12 AM

where can I download the accessories list?

2
C
cardekho
Oct 29, 2021 11:35:06 AM

For this, we would suggest you visit the official website of MG.

    We need your city to customize your experience