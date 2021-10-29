MG Astor’s Accessories And Prices Detailed

Published On Oct 29, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Astor

The MG Astor already looks the part of a proper urban SUV, but the carmaker is offering extra additional equipment for those who want extra bling

The MG Astor was recently launched at prices ranging from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Sure, the compact SUV undoubtedly looks the part, but hey, who doesn’t want extra!

Here are as many as 70 accessories MG is offering so you can bedeck your Astor and turn a few (more) heads on the road:

But before we delve into the the details, check out the Essential Kit on offer:

Mud flaps

Car cover

3D floor mat

Screenguard for the touchscreen system

Exterior











Accessory Item Price Mud flaps Rs 499 Black bumper corner protector Rs 1,099 Chrome bumper corner protector Rs 1,299 Chrome outside door handle Rs 1,749 Front fog lamp chrome garnish Rs 1,299 Rear fog lamp chrome garnish Rs 1,350 Headlamp chrome garnish Rs 1,749 ORVM chrome garnish Rs 899 Tail lamp chrome garnish Rs 1,599 Tailgate chrome garnish Rs 1,499 Wheel arch chrome garnish Rs 3,999 Front lower chrome surround Rs 1,199 Black body side moulding Rs 2,399 Chrome body side moulding Rs 2,999 Chrome door visor Rs 2,799 Door visor Rs 2,299 Boot sill guard Rs 1,599 Door sill guard Rs 1,659 Black tail lamp connector Rs 1,299 Chrome tail lamp connector Rs 1,799 Car cover Rs 1,980 to Rs 4,299 Spoiler extension Rs 3,099 Rear bull bar Rs 3,999 Door edge guard Rs 1,799 Hood scoop Rs 3,799 Side scoop Rs 3,399 Illuminated wheel hub Rs 5,999 Chrome/Black hood lettering Rs 1,374 Fuel lid garnish Rs 1,849 Sidestep board Rs 16,140 Paint protection coating Rs 5,685 Exhaust finisher Rs 2,499 Puddle lamps Rs 3,999 360-degree camera Rs 13,909 Body graphics Rs 2,399 Bicycle carrier Rs 6,762 Chrome cleaning kit Rs 375 Car care kit Rs 599 Tyre inflator Rs 3,228 Jumper cable Rs 2,062 Emergency car kit Rs 5,018

Interior

Accessory Item Price 3D floor mat Rs 3,999 Carpet mat Rs 3,799 to Rs 4,199 Designer mat Rs 2,649 Cup holder Rs 599 Anti-slip mat Rs 199 to Rs 203 Key fob leather cover Rs 599 Seat covers Rs 7,599 to Rs 8,499 Steering wheel cover Rs 399 Screenguard Rs 549 Sunshades Rs 3,868 Illuminated scuff plates Rs 9,519 Ambient light Rs 4,499 Key finder Rs 1,499 USB mobile charging cable Rs 266 Mobile holder Rs 782 Swivel seat Rs 1,253 In-car mobile charger Rs 733 Tissue box Rs 74 to Rs 853 In-car trash bin Rs 302 to Rs 582 4-port 7A in-car USB adapter Rs 934 High-speed in-car charger Rs 1,721 to Rs 1,971 Wireless vacuum cleaner Rs 4,610 Car refrigerator Rs 27,161 Ownership folder Rs 459 Trunk organiser Rs 1,628 Cushion set Rs 2,517 Coin box Rs 297 Illuminated cup holder Rs 2,180 Wireless phone charger Rs 2,874 Air purifier Rs 2,816 Air humidifier Rs 1,283 Circular mobile holder Rs 1,249 Rear seat entertainment unit Rs 29,999 Adjustable headrest Rs 2,995 Lower back cushion foam Rs 1,494 Pocket-friendly wireless phone charger Rs 5,716 Shoe box Rs 534 Portable coffee maker Rs 9,706 Child seat Rs 7,447 Driver fatigue alert device Rs 15,287

The Astor gets two petrol engines: 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. While the former produces 140PS/220Nm, the bigger engine is rated at 110PS/144Nm. MG offers the turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre unit comes with a 6-speed MT and an optional 8-step CVT.

MG’s compact SUV goes up against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster.

