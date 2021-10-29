MG To Incorporate Artificial Intelligence At Its Workshops For Vehicle Inspection Process

Published On Oct 29, 2021 06:45 PM By Rohit

The aim is to reduce time for operations and increase the transparency level with customers

MG Motor India has joined hands with CamCom, an AI-powered startup, to utilise technology at its workshops. This is aimed to incorporate AI-enabled and image-based inspection processes of vehicles and automated assessment of cars reaching the workshops for service and repair work.

As per MG, the initiative is being worked upon to reduce time for operations and offer improved transparency to customers. The carmaker has plans to make use of this technology at a larger share of its workshops across India.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

Friday, October 29, 2021: MG Motor India reiterates its commitment towards integrating technology at every level through a partnership with the AI-powered startup – CamCom. The partnership will facilitate AI-enabled and image-based vehicle inspection processes and automated assessment of cars reported for service and repair at the MG service centre. The AI- enabled solution will save time for operations and provide greater transparency to customers. CamCom had undertaken a pilot project at MG last year as part of the MG Developer Program and Grant, an innovation platform to encourage developers and innovators to build new applications and experiences for a car. MG Motor India has partnered with the defect/damage assessment AI platform to implement their technology and solution in a larger number of workshops.

Talking about the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “At MG Motor, we envision integrating futuristic technologies in every process of car development and services. MG has innovation as one of its brand pillars and we constantly work towards it by partnering with startups through the MG Developer Program. Our association with CamCom introduces our customers to AI-based car inspection modules at our service centres. It is a valuable addition to our bouquet of technologies.”

Ajith Nayar, co-founder, CamCom, said, “It is quite remarkable that our participation in MG Developer Program has turned into a business partnership. It is an industry-first step towards revolutionising the customer service experience by bringing transparency to the service process. The intent of MG Motor to harness the power of AI across the automotive life cycle is something that we are in sync with. Our partnership with MG is a huge move towards our growth in the automobile segment.”

Through the MG Developer Program (MGDP) and Grant, the company has enabled 184 entrepreneurs to showcase their innovation. The unique initiative to develop an innovation platform for developers gives opportunity to startups from categories like electric vehicles and components, navigation technologies, connected mobility, artificial intelligence, etc. MG goes on to partner with some of the startups to integrate their futuristic technologies into MG cars.