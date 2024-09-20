MG Comet And ZS EV Now More Affordable By Up To Rs 4.99 Lakh, But There’s A Catch

Modified On Sep 20, 2024 06:33 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

With the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme, the starting price of the MG Comet has come down by Rs 2 lakh, while that of the ZS EV has reduced by almost Rs 5 lakh

MG introduced the industry-first BaaS programme with the Windsor EV.

The same service has been introduced with the Comet EV and ZS EV.

The Comet now starts from Rs 4.99 lakh and its Baas programme costs Rs 2.5 per km.

The ZS EV’s new starting price is Rs 13.99 lakh and its BaaS programme starts at Rs 4.5 per km.

Both models can also be had with a 3-year 60 percent buyback guarantee option.

No changes have been made to the powertrain or features department of the two EVs.

Following the introduction of the industry-first battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme with the MG Windsor EV, the carmaker has now chosen to provide the same option with the MG Comet and ZS EV as well. With this, MG has also reduced the starting price of both the EV offerings. Here’s a detailed look:

Model Old Prices (without BaaS) Revised Prices With BaaS Difference Comet EV Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh ZS EV Rs 18.98 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh

The Comet now gets the BaaS programme for Rs 2.5 per km. No update has been made to the electric powertrain of the Comet EV. MG is still offering it with a 17.3 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of up to 230 km. The Comet gets a rear-wheel drive electric motor (42 PS and 110 Nm).

The BaaS programme for the ZS EV costs Rs 4.5 per km. MG hasn’t tinkered with the electric powertrain setup of the SUV. The ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor, making 177 PS and 280 Nm. The MG EV has a claimed range of 461 km.

That said, MG has yet to mention the minimum billing amount required for both the Comet and ZS EV’s BaaS programme. The carmaker has also stated that it is offering a 60 percent buyback guarantee after three years for these two models bought with the BaaS programme.

Also Read: MG Motor Introduces MG Select Dealerships For Premium Car Sales In India

A Brief About BaaS

BaaS is a battery rental program, allowing you to pay depending on your usage of the battery pack. This means that when you buy the car, you only pay for the vehicle itself and not the battery pack. The cost of the battery pack is charged as a rental fee, where you need to pay an EMI for it on a monthly basis and will still have to pay additionally for charging the vehicle’s battery.

