MG also confirmed that it will launch four premium cars under the MG Select brand in the next two years, with the first two expected in 2025

MG will introduce its ‘Select’ dealerships in 12 key cities in India in the first phase.

Its new range of vehicles will include plug-ins, hybrids, EVs, and more.

MG currently has seven models in India: Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, Comet EV, ZS EV, and Windsor EV.

In an effort to further Increase its presence in the country, MG Motor has announced its plans to launch a new chain of showrooms for its upcoming and premium cars, which will be known as ‘MG Select’ in India. Through these ‘Select’ dealerships, the automaker will primarily sell its premium cars, similar to how Maruti has divided its sales between the Arena and Nexa dealership networks to offer two sets of diverse products.

Cars Expected Under MG ‘Select’ Brand

Though MG hasn’t revealed much details about which cars it will offer under the MG Select brand, the carmaker has confirmed that the range will include plug-in hybrids, strong-hybrids, and EVs. MG has also announced that it will launch four new cars under this brand within the next two years, with the first model expected in the first quarter of 2025. In its first phase, MG will expand its ‘Select’ dealership networks in 12 key cities in India.

Commenting on this, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”

Existing MG Cars In India

MG currently retails 7 models in India, which also includes 3 EVs: MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, MG Comet EV, MG Astor, MG ZS EV, MG Windsor EV, and MG Gloster.

MG recently launched Windsor EV in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The automaker has launched this electric crossover with a unit battery rental ownership program, which allows you to pay for the battery pack based on your usage.

