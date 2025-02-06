All
MG Astor Receives 2025 Updates, Prices Increase By Up To Rs 38,000

Modified On Feb 06, 2025 05:01 PM By Shreyash for MG Astor

As a part of the model year (MY25) update, the panoramic sunroof is now more accessible

MG Astor 2025 update

  • The mid-spec Shine variant of the Astor is now Rs 36,000 more expensive.

  • It features a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speaker sound system.

  • The Astor Select receives an upward price revision of Rs 38,000.

  • It now comes with 6 airbags and leatherette seat upholstery.

  • Prices for the Astor 2025 range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The MG Astor, which made its inception in the Indian market in 2021, has undergone model year updates receiving new features for the mid-spec Shine and Select variants. With MY25 updates, the Astor has also received an upward price revision, however, the prices still start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Before we dive into further details, let’s first have a look at the revised prices of the Astor. 

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol Manual

Sprint 

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

No difference

Shine

Rs 12.12 lakh

Rs 12.48 lakh

+ Rs 36,000

Select

Rs 13.44 lakh

Rs 13.82 lakh

+ Rs 38,000

Sharp Pro

Rs 15.21 lakh

Rs 15.21 lakh

No difference

Petrol Automatic (CVT)

Select

Rs 14.47 lakh

Rs 14.85 lakh

+ Rs 38,000

Sharp Pro

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

No difference

Savvy Pro (with Ivory interior)

Rs 17.46 lakh

Rs 17.46 lakh

No difference

Savvy Pro (with Sangria interior)

Rs 17.56 lakh

Rs 17.56 lakh

No difference

Turbo-Petrol Automatic

Savvy Pro

Rs 18.35 lakh

Rs 18.35 lakh

No difference

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Shine petrol manual variant of the Astor is now Rs 36,000 more expensive, meanwhile, the Select manual and automatic trims have received a price hike of Rs 38,000. No other variants have received price revisions.

New Updates

2025 MG Astor panoramic sunroof

MG has updated the Shine and Select variants of the SUV with new features. The Shine variant now gets a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speaker sound system. On the other hand, the Select variant of the Astor now receives 6 airbags and leatherette seat upholstery. It would have been great to see 6 airbags on all variants, but that is a missed opportunity.

Also Read: MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition In The Works, Here’s What To Expect

Features And Safety

2025 MG Astor digital driver's display
2025 MG Astor touchscreen

Other features on board the Astor include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic AC, and cruise control. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill ascent and descent control, heated ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping/departure assist.

No Mechanical Changes

MG has not altered the powertrain and transmission options of the Astor. It comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (110 PS / 144 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS / 220 Nm) coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. 

Rivals

2025 MG Astor

The MG Astor is now priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

