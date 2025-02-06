MG Astor Receives 2025 Updates, Prices Increase By Up To Rs 38,000

As a part of the model year (MY25) update, the panoramic sunroof is now more accessible

The mid-spec Shine variant of the Astor is now Rs 36,000 more expensive.

It features a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speaker sound system.

The Astor Select receives an upward price revision of Rs 38,000.

It now comes with 6 airbags and leatherette seat upholstery.

Prices for the Astor 2025 range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The MG Astor, which made its inception in the Indian market in 2021, has undergone model year updates receiving new features for the mid-spec Shine and Select variants. With MY25 updates, the Astor has also received an upward price revision, however, the prices still start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Before we dive into further details, let’s first have a look at the revised prices of the Astor.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Manual Sprint Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No difference Shine Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 12.48 lakh + Rs 36,000 Select Rs 13.44 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh + Rs 38,000 Sharp Pro Rs 15.21 lakh Rs 15.21 lakh No difference Petrol Automatic (CVT) Select Rs 14.47 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh + Rs 38,000 Sharp Pro Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh No difference Savvy Pro (with Ivory interior) Rs 17.46 lakh Rs 17.46 lakh No difference Savvy Pro (with Sangria interior) Rs 17.56 lakh Rs 17.56 lakh No difference Turbo-Petrol Automatic Savvy Pro Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh No difference

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Shine petrol manual variant of the Astor is now Rs 36,000 more expensive, meanwhile, the Select manual and automatic trims have received a price hike of Rs 38,000. No other variants have received price revisions.

New Updates

MG has updated the Shine and Select variants of the SUV with new features. The Shine variant now gets a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speaker sound system. On the other hand, the Select variant of the Astor now receives 6 airbags and leatherette seat upholstery. It would have been great to see 6 airbags on all variants, but that is a missed opportunity.

Features And Safety

Other features on board the Astor include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic AC, and cruise control. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill ascent and descent control, heated ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping/departure assist.

No Mechanical Changes

MG has not altered the powertrain and transmission options of the Astor. It comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (110 PS / 144 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS / 220 Nm) coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

The MG Astor is now priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

