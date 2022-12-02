Modified On Dec 02, 2022 01:33 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz GLB

The GLB three-row SUV arrives with the choice of petrol and diesel engines, while the EQB is an all-electric model

EQB is the electrified version of the GLB SUV which debuted in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz has priced the GLB from Rs 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EQB has a starting price of Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GLB gets the choice of a 1.3-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine.

The EQB comes with a 66.5kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of 423km.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the much-awaited GLB along with its electric version, the EQB, in India. Both mid-size luxury SUVs offer a seven-seater layout and while this is not rare for ICE models, the EQB is the first of its kind in India.

Price

Model Ex-showroom price Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 200 petrol Rs 63.8 lakh GLB 220d diesel Rs 66.8 lakh GLB 220d 4Matic AMG Line Rs 69.8 lakh Mercedes-Benz EQB EQB 300 4Matic Rs 74.5 lakh

What Are They Powered By?

The GLB SUV gets both petrol and diesel engine options. Its ‘200’ variant gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine and the 220d variants are powered by a 2-litre diesel unit. The diesel one also gets the choice of AWD in its top trim.

The EQB is the carmaker’s first electric seven-seater SUV with a 66.5kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup offering a WLTP-claimed range of 423km. The electric SUV’s battery can be juiced up from empty to 80 per cent in 32 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 100kW.

The output and performance figures of both these SUVs are mentioned in the table below.

Specifications GLB 200 GLB 220d GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG EQB 300 AWD Max Power 163PS 190PS 190PS 228PS Max Torque 250Nm 400Nm 400Nm 390Nm Range - - - 423km 0-100kmph 9.1 seconds 7.7 seconds 7.6 seconds 8 seconds Transmission 7-speed DCT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT Single speed AT

Design Language

Both SUVs are over 4.6 metres long with small differences in proportions between them. They look identical except for the EV-specific touches on the EQB. Both have distinctive rear end styling as well, with the EQB getting Mercedes’ most modern design language. The midsize SUVs have a muscular look overall.

Features

The GLB and EQB SUVs have very similar cabin layouts. In both, you’ll see dual 10.25-inch displays, for the instrumentation and the infotainment. It also features a 10-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control and wireless phone charging. In terms of safety equipment, it gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and ADAS.

Rivals

The GLB can be considered a rival to the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 while the EQB has no direct rival in the country.