Modified On Jan 11, 2023 12:46 PM By Shreyash for MG 4 EV

It is a rear-wheel drive electric hatchback based on the new MSP (Modular Scalable Platform)

MG has brought some of its global stars to the Auto Expo 2023, including the new MG4 EV hatchback. It premiered in 2022 as the first model underpinned by MG’s new modular platform (MSP).

Looks & Dimensions

As an electric hatchback, the MG4 EV sits visibly lower than an SUV but still has sufficient clearance to be able to deal with the kind of roads we are familiar with in India. The design stands out for its angular shapes and sleek lines blending sportiness and modernity. We hope to see some of the new design language make its way to MG’s models for India.

The MG4 EV is based on the new MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) developed by SIAC, MG Motors' parent company. Further, we have detailed the dimensions of this car below:

Dimensions Length 4287mm Width 2060mm Height 1504mm Wheelbase 2705mm

Inside

When you get inside the car, the first thing you notice is the 10.25-inch infotainment display (including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), along with the seven-inch driver information display. The most noticeable thing is that shelf below the AC vents in the middle, which mounts a rotary gear selector and other controls.

Features-wise, it also boasts all connected car tech features and full suite ADAS tech, which includes Active Emergency Braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Assist. These features have recently been introduced on the facelifted MG Hector SUV.

In terms of safety, the MG4 EV has already scored full five-star safety ratings in the crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP.

Powertrain & Performance

Internationally, the MG4 EV is offered in two battery pack options, 51kWh and 64kWh. The powertrains are detailed below:

Battery Capacity 51kWh 64kWh Power 170PS 203PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm Claimed Range (WLTP Combined) 350km Up to 450km 0-100kmph 7.7 seconds 7.9 seconds

The MG4 EV supports fast charging of up to 150kW. All the charge times are listed below:

Charger 51kWh Battery Pack 64kWh Battery Pack 2.2kW 20.5 hours 26 hours 7kW 7.5 hours 9 hours 50kW DC Fast Charger 52 minutes 60 minutes 150kW DC Fast Charger 39 minutes 35 minutes

It is unclear if MG plans to introduce the MG4 EV in India where it already has a similar offering in the form of the ZS EV. If it were to be launched here, it would likely be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It could be positioned as a premium alternative over MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric while being an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.