Massive Discounts Of Rs 1.79 Lakh On Scorpio And Other Mahindra Cars This July

Published On Jul 14, 2022 06:10 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

This might be your last chance to buy the previous-gen Scorpio for huge cash and exchange discounts

mahindra offers july

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.79 lakh on its lineup, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio and Alturas G4, this month. You can avail cash, exchange, and corporate benefits with these cars. The outgoing Scorpio will soon be replaced by the Classic, so you should hurry up before Mahindra discontinues the current SUV. Newer and popular models like the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 do not get any offers. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash discount

Exchange discount

Corporate Offers

Other Offers

Total

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Rs 20,000

Rs 3,000

-

Up to Rs 61,055

XUV300

Up to Rs 23,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 62,000

Bolero

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 7,500

Up to Rs 20,500

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 5,200

-

Up to Rs 40,200

Scorpio

Up to Rs 1.45 lakh

Rs 10,000

Rs 4,000

Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 1.79 lakh

Alturas

-

Rs 50,000

Rs 11,500

Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 81,500

Note: The cash benefits are subject to the variant you choose. Every variant has different cash discounts. 

  • The Mahindra Scorpio is offered with the heaviest discounts, up to Rs 1.79 lakh. The mid-spec S5 and top-spec S11 variants get a cash discount of Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively. 

Mahindra Scorpio

  • If you’re planning for the outgoing Scorpio, you should be quick on your feet. It will soon be replaced by the updated Scorpio ‘Classic’ which will get a brand new 132PS 2.2-litre diesel.

  • You can save up to Rs 61,055 with the entry-level Mahindra, the KUV100 NXT. It includes a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 38,055 with the top-spec K8 variant. 

  • The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with discounts of up to Rs 62,000. The highest cash discount of Rs 23,000 is available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim, while the base-spec W4 variant gets no cash offer. 

  • All variants of the Bolero get a uniform discount of up to Rs 20,500. The workhorse doesn’t get any cash offer, but you have additional benefits, which can include accessories or different coupons. 

  • The Marazzo’s base-spec M2 variant offers a cash discount of Rs 20,000, while there’s a lesser Rs 15,000 off on the M4 and M6 variants. In total, you can save up to Rs 40,200. 

  • The flagship Mahindra doesn’t get any cash discount, but you can still save up to Rs 81,500 with the Alturas G4

Note: Depending upon your location, the benefits and total discounts offered on each model will differ as per the variant selected. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel

  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Scorpio
