Maruti Wagon R Completes 25 Years In India, Over 32 Lakh Units Sold Till Date

The Maruti Wagon R, one of the most popular hatchbacks in India today, has completed 25 years in the country. Maruti has sold over 32 lakh units of the Wagon R, with 6.6 lakh of those being CNG versions. Since its introduction in 1999, the Wagon R has remained a popular choice, especially among first-time buyers, with around 44 percent of its sales coming from them.

It is also one of the highest-selling cars in India over the past three consecutive financial years. As per Maruti, roughly one in every four customers chooses to purchase the Wagon R again.

Speaking on this historic milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Wagon R's 25-year legacy is a testament to the deep connection that we have established with over 32 lakh customers over the years. What sets the Wagon R apart is our continuous commitment to deliver exceptional value through innovative features that enhance driving experience. From Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology that makes city driving effortless to the Hill Hold Assist that provides confidence on challenging terrains, and its impressive fuel-efficiency, we have designed the Wagon R to be a reliable companion."

More About Maruti Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R was first introduced in 1999 with a tall-boy stance, establishing its image as a small yet spacious family car. Since then, it has undergone several facelifts and three generational updates. The Wagon R is currently in its third generation, which was launched in 2019 and received a midlife refresh in 2022.

It comes in three powertrain options, including CNG. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre petrol-CNG 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 67 PS 57 PS 90 PS Torque 89 Nm 82.1 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.35 kmpl (MT), 25.19 kmpl (AMT) 33.48 km/kg 23.56 kmpl (MT), 24.43 kmpl (AMT)

Its feature list includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, a 4-speaker music system, and steering-mounted audio and phone controls. Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist (in AMT variants).

Price Range And Rivals

The Maruti Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago, and even the Citroen C3 cross-hatchback.

