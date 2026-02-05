Maruti Tops Despite Losing A Chunk Of Market Share, Tata Motors Overtakes Mahindra In January 2026 Car Sales

January 2026 turned out to be a good month for the Indian car market. Just as we saw plenty of new updates coming in, many buyers have made purchases, with major carmakers reporting growth compared to both the previous month and last year. Maruti Suzuki remained the clear volume leader, while Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai India stood out as the biggest gainers during the month. Check out the performance of the top 10 brands below:

Rank Carmaker January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 MoM Growth (%) YoY Growth (%) Market Share In January 2026 (%) 1 Maruti Suzuki 174529 178646 173599 -2.3 0.5 38.6 2 Tata Motors 70222 50046 48075 40.3 46.1 15.5 3 Mahindra 63510 50946 50659 24.7 25.4 14 4 Hyundai 59107 42416 54003 39.4 9.5 13 5 Toyota 30630 34159 26178 -10.3 17 6.8 6 Kia 27603 18659 25025 47.9 10.3 6.1 7 Honda 6193 5807 6103 6.6 1.5 1.4 8 Skoda 5739 5567 4133 3.1 38.9 1.3 9 MG 4843 6500 4455 -25.5 8.7 1.1 10 Renault 3715 3845 2780 -3.4 33.6 0.8

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.74 lakh units in January 2026. The carmaker has remained mostly consistent in its monthly and yearly figures, showing marginal changes. Despite the marginal dip. However, even though Maruti leads the chart, the carmaker has lost a lot of market share, bringing its current hold to below 40 percent.

Tata Motors recorded one of the strongest performances in January 2026, dispatching over 70,000 units. That’s almost about 20,000 units more than December 2025, hence translating to a massive 40.3 percent MoM growth. The brand has overtaken Mahindra to reclaim its second spot in the market.

Mahindra was not far behind, reporting about 63,000 units sold during the month. The homegrown SUV specialist saw a 24.7 percent MoM rise and a 25.4 percent YoY growth, indicating sustained momentum driven by its popular utility vehicles.

Hyundai registered over 59,000 units in January 2026, marking a 39.4 percent MoM growth over December. On a YoY basis, the brand grew by 9.5 percent, pointing towards steady recovery and improved monthly performance.

Kia India has sold and dispatched over 27,000 units. This has helped the brand close the highest MoM growth in January 2026 of 47.9 percent. The brand has recently updated one of their bestsellling products - the Kia Seltos. It remains to be seen if that gives a push to its sales figures.

Toyota reported a 10.3 percent decline in its monthly sales. The carmaker could sell just over 30,000 units in January 2026. The brand still managed a 17 percent YoY growth.

Even with a slim lineup and the fading interest in one of its popular models - the Honda City, Honda saw modest gains, with a 6.6 percent MoM and 1.5 percent YoY growth.

Skoda India’s sales stood largely unaltered from the previous month or previous year in January 2026. With over 5,700 units sold, they could only record a monthly gain of about 3 percent. The carmaker has taken a leap in the compact SUV space by updating the Kushaq with a facelift.

MG has taken a big blow with a steep 25 percent MoM decline in sales. With just over 4,800 units sold, the brand owes a large portion of its success to its popular Windsor EV. The ICE models are mostly due for significant updates, with only the Hector receiving one recently.