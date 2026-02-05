All
    Maruti Tops Despite Losing A Chunk Of Market Share, Tata Motors Overtakes Mahindra In January 2026 Car Sales

    Kia India posted the highest month-on-month growth in January 2026

    Published On Feb 05, 2026 10:10 AM By CarDekho

    Top Selling Carmakers In January 2026

    January 2026 turned out to be a good month for the Indian car market. Just as we saw plenty of new updates coming in, many buyers have made purchases, with major carmakers reporting growth compared to both the previous month and last year. Maruti Suzuki remained the clear volume leader, while Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai India stood out as the biggest gainers during the month. Check out the performance of the top 10 brands below:

    Rank

    Carmaker

    January 2026

    December 2025

    January 2025

    MoM Growth (%)

    YoY Growth (%)

    Market Share In January 2026 (%)

    1

    Maruti Suzuki

    174529

    178646

    173599

    -2.3

    0.5

    38.6

    2

    Tata Motors

    70222

    50046

    48075

    40.3

    46.1

    15.5

    3

    Mahindra

    63510

    50946

    50659

    24.7

    25.4

    14

    4

    Hyundai

    59107

    42416

    54003

    39.4

    9.5

    13

    5

    Toyota

    30630

    34159

    26178

    -10.3

    17

    6.8

    6

    Kia

    27603

    18659

    25025

    47.9

    10.3

    6.1

    7

    Honda

    6193

    5807

    6103

    6.6

    1.5

    1.4

    8

    Skoda

    5739

    5567

    4133

    3.1

    38.9

    1.3

    9

    MG

    4843

    6500

    4455

    -25.5

    8.7

    1.1

    10

    Renault

    3715

    3845

    2780

    -3.4

    33.6

    0.8

    Key Takeaways

    • Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.74 lakh units in January 2026. The carmaker has remained mostly consistent in its monthly and yearly figures, showing marginal changes. Despite the marginal dip. However, even though Maruti leads the chart, the carmaker has lost a lot of market share, bringing its current hold to below 40 percent. 

    • Tata Motors recorded one of the strongest performances in January 2026, dispatching over 70,000 units. That’s almost about 20,000 units more than December 2025, hence translating to a massive 40.3 percent MoM growth. The brand has overtaken Mahindra to reclaim its second spot in the market.

     2026 Tata Punch Facelift

    • Mahindra was not far behind, reporting about 63,000 units sold during the month. The homegrown SUV specialist saw a 24.7 percent MoM rise and a 25.4 percent YoY growth, indicating sustained momentum driven by its popular utility vehicles. 

    • Hyundai registered over 59,000 units in January 2026, marking a 39.4 percent MoM growth over December. On a YoY basis, the brand grew by 9.5 percent, pointing towards steady recovery and improved monthly performance. 

    • Kia India has sold and dispatched over 27,000 units. This has helped the brand close the highest MoM growth in January 2026 of 47.9 percent. The brand has recently updated one of their bestsellling products - the Kia Seltos. It remains to be seen if that gives a push to its sales figures.

     Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look

    • Toyota reported a 10.3 percent decline in its monthly sales. The carmaker could sell just over 30,000 units in January 2026. The brand still managed a 17 percent YoY growth.

    • Even with a slim lineup and the fading interest in one of its popular models - the Honda City, Honda saw modest gains, with a 6.6 percent MoM and 1.5 percent YoY growth. 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • Skoda India’s sales stood largely unaltered from the previous month or previous year in January 2026. With over 5,700 units sold, they could only record a monthly gain of about 3 percent. The carmaker has taken a leap in the compact SUV space by updating the Kushaq with a facelift.

     2026 MG Hector

    • MG has taken a big blow with a steep 25 percent MoM decline in sales. With just over 4,800 units sold, the brand owes a large portion of its success to its popular Windsor EV. The ICE models are mostly due for significant updates, with only the Hector receiving one recently.

     2026 Renault Duster

    • Lastly, Renault managed to make a place in this list with over 3,700 units sold, down 3.4 percent MoM. Renault has taken a bet on its most popular nameplate, ‘Duster’, by bringing it back to the market with promising updates. Whether it culminates in great sales figures will be an interesting watch. The 2026 Duster will be launched by mid of March.

