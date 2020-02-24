Modified On Feb 24, 2020 04:36 PM By Saransh for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Unlike the diesel-only pre-facelift model, it is now available with a BS6 petrol engine only

Base price has gone down by Rs 28,000.

Price of the top-spec manual variant has gone down by up to 12,000, while the mid variants see a hike of up to Rs 21,000.

Prices of the automatic variants have gone up by up to Rs 1.11 lakh.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol making 105PS/138Nm, 15PS more and 62Nm less than the 1.3-litre diesel unit.

Offered with a 5-speed MT as well as a 4-speed AT with mild-hybrid tech.

Maruti has no plans to introduce a diesel in the Vitara Brezza for now.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India. It is available in five variants- LXI,VXI, ZXI, ZXI, ZXI+ and ZXI+ Dual Tone, which are priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). WIth the facelift, the Vitara Brezza has become a petrol-only offering, unlike the pre-facelift model, which was a diesel-only offering. Here is a detailed price list of the facelifted Vitara Brezza.

Vitara Brezza Old (Diesel) New (Petrol) Variant MT AMT MT AT L Rs 7.62 lakh - Rs 7.34 lakh (-28K) - V Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh (+21K) Rs 9.75 lakh (+1.11 lakh) Z Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh (+18K) Rs 10.50 lakh (+1.08 lakh) Z+ Rs 9.87 lakh Rs 10.37 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh (-12K) Rs 11.15 lakh (+78K) Z+ DT Rs 10.03 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh (-5K) Rs 11.40 lakh (+81K)

The Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine that is also offered in the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and the 2020 S-Cross. It makes 105PS and 138Nm paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. An optional 4-speed torque converter unit is also on offer.

The 1.5-litre petrol unit replaces the 1.3-litre diesel engine which was found in the pre-facelift model. It makes 15PS more and 62Nm less than the diesel engine. Maruti has no plans to introduce a diesel in the Vitara Brezza as of now.

Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03 kmpl for the MT and 18.76kmpl for the AT variants. In comparison, the diesel-powered Vitara Brezza has a claimed mileage of 24.3kmpl, 6kmpl more than the new petrol unit.

With the facelift, Maruti has also updated the feature list of the sub-4m SUV. Along with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, it now comes with dual LED projector headlamps with dual functioning LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto dimming IRVM and a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aesthetically, the facelifted Brezza looks largely similar to the outgoing model. The majority of the updates, like the tweaked grille and front bumper, are limited to the front fascia. It also gets a new set of alloys and a new rear bumper.

The 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300. Kia will also bring in its Vitara Brezza rival in the form of the Sonet, which debuted as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, soon.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Revealed At Auto Expo 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue