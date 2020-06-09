Maruti Suzuki To Aid Owners Affected By Cyclone Nisarga

Published On Jun 09, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A

The manufacturer has set up a dedicated on-road service team to help vehicle owners hit by the natural calamity

Maruti Suzuki has started reaching out to its customers hit by the cyclone Nisarga in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In addition to disseminating preventive information to owners, it has set up a task force to help the ones caught off guard. Here’s what’s being done:

Area-wise managers have been assigned to take care of vehicles affected by the cyclone. Their numbers have been shared with customers in the affected areas.

A quick-support on-road servicing team has been earmarked to assist car owners remotely.

Vehicle towing agencies have been roped in for 24/7 servicing.

Additional manpower and spare parts have been sourced to bolster and quicken repair operations.

Maruti has also tied up with several insurance companies to ensure quick disbursal of claim money.

Owners will also be able to avail loaner cars while their set of wheels gets repaired at the workshop.

Also Read: Maruti Offering Benefits Up To Rs 52,500 In June 2020