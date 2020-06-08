Best MPVs In India: Vote For Your Favourite

Published On Jun 08, 2020 04:34 PM By Dhruv.A

Which of these multi-purpose vehicles deserve to make it to the top rung in our auto awards?

MPVs or multi-purpose vehicles are the most underrated segment of cars in India. They are adept at carrying a family of seven and their luggage with relative ease. Most of these mass-market MPVs are capable of dwarfing similarly priced cars from different segments when it comes to practicality and value for money. But what happens when you put them against their own?

We’re doing exactly that in our Auto Premier League, where you, the reader vote for your favourite car and stand a chance to win prizes of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The nominees include established players like the Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Ertiga and newbies like the Kia Carnival. Voting for the second round starts on June 10 and here are the contestants:

Renault Triber

Known for its versatility, the Renault Triber has brought in an appealing and proportional design and modular cabin with three rows that are equally equipped for seating as well as storing. The Triber also gets a host of segment-first features but cuts some corners as well, given its competitive pricing.

Pros

Modular seating.

Massive boot space.

Practicality.

Proportionate design.

AMT option.

Cons

Underpowered 1.0-litre engine.

No diesel engine option.

Missing features like fog lamps, auto climate control and steering-mounted controls.

Maruti Ertiga

Ertiga has been a stable volume driver for Maruti Suzuki in the MPV space for nearly a decade. Now in its second generation, the Ertiga is a petrol-only model backed by Maruti’s expansive service network and great resale value. In fact, it even forms the basis of another Maruti MPV you’ll find on this list.

Pros

Great ride quality on bad roads.

Compact dimensions make it easy to drive in the city.

Practical because of 60:40 and 50:50 seat split for the second and third row, respectively.

Petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology offers high fuel efficiency.

Cons

No AC vents for the third row.

Falls short on the premium quotient.

Misses on features like side, curtain airbags, cruise control, auto up/down windows, steering reach adjustment.

No diesel option.

Archaic 4-speed automatic.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti has addressed at least one of the shortcomings of the Ertiga with the XL6. Sold through the Nexa dealerships, the XL6 brings better equipment (LED illumination, leatherette upholstery), captain seats for the second row, and cruise control. However, you have to cough up quite a bit over the Ertiga.

Pros

Looks more menacing than the Ertiga with its redesigned exterior.

All-black leather seats improve cabin ambience.

Second-row captain seats provide improved comfort.

Cons

Despite a higher price point, misses out on auto day/night IRVM, rear window blinds, and cup holders.

No side and curtain airbags.

Blank window switches and USB sockets affect premiumness.

No diesel option.

Archaic 4-speed automatic.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra’s MPV has been in the market for more than a year now and it aces the basics like comfort, space and long-distance cruising. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine is par for the course but will be gaining a 1.5-litre turbo petrol which will offer the option of an automatic transmission as well.

Pros

Refined diesel engine and light steering make it a stress-free drive.

Well thought out practical interior.

Great ride comfort in a variety of conditions and road surfaces.

Great passenger space in all three rows.

Cons

Bigger engine will be missed when climbing hilly roads with a full load.

Slight vibrations felt through the floorboards at cruising speeds when fully loaded.

Third-row, right-side passenger seat lacks shoulder room due to the AC duct.

Some storage areas, like in the second row, could have been better thought out.

No petrol or automatic option as of now.

Toyota Innova Crysta

One name that needs no introduction here is the Toyota Innova Crysta. This is the oldest nameplate on this list and has only gone from strength to strength. It’s backed by Toyota’s bulletproof reliability and comes loaded with features. It has seen a drop in the number of engine options (due to BS6), but has seen a significant price rise over the years.

Pros

Space and comfort aside, the Toyota Innova Crysta’s cabin feels a lot more premium than it used to be.

Strong resale value.

Over time, the Innova badge has garnered cult status courtesy Toyota’s trusted reliability and solid after-sales service. Some fleet owners have upgraded their Innovas to the latest model whenever it has launched!

Cons

Despite the engines being powerful, lack of refinement leaves ample room to improve NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels in the Crysta.

Steep pricing.

Most of the premium features are reserved for the high-end variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Lower models feel barebones.

Given the sheer size of the Innova Crysta, steering is on the heavier side in the city and the gear stick isn’t the smoothest at this price point.

Kia Carnival

Kia’s second offering for India is big enough to carry its own carnival inside. The Kia Carnival is one massive people mover, loaded with features to the brim. It is the most expensive option by a huge margin but offers a lot of car for that money. It gets unique features such as twin sunroofs, LED illumination all around, electric sliding doors, 8-inch touchscreen with UVO connected technology and a lot more.

Pros

Most comfortable seats for the second and third row.

Loaded with luxury features like rear touchscreens, dual sunroof and VIP seats.

Innovative boot space solutions.

Lots of space inside the cabin.

Cons

Too big for regular parking lots. Longer than the Ford Endeavour.

Ground clearance could limit use to city and well-paved roads.

Nine-seater configuration is too tight for nine adults.

