Watch What Happens When You Leave Your Tata Tiago EV Parked For A Week With Less Than 20 Percent Battery

Modified On Nov 16, 2023 09:41 AM By Sonny for Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV gets a 24 kWh battery pack in the top spec with a claimed range of up to 315km

Tata Tiago EV front

One of the primary concerns with switching to an electric vehicle continues to be range anxiety. While you may not think twice before leaving your internal combustion engine (ICE) car parked up with just above reserve fuel levels before going for a week-long trip, would you be okay with leaving your EV for the same duration with less than 20 percent charge? Well, we did exactly that with a high-spec Tata Tiago EV and here’s what we found out:

It turns out that leaving your EV on relatively low charge for a week does not drain the battery to empty. However, if you do need to park it up for a longer period, such as 2 weeks or more, it is advisable to leave it with the battery at least halfway charged. Following which, your next full charge should be with a slow charger and not a DC fast charger to preserve the longevity of the EV battery pack. We would also like to point out that these details will vary depending on the brand and model, so be sure to look up the guide or owner’s manual for whichever EV you own.

Tata Tiago EV Details

The Tiago.ev is the entry-level EV offering from Tata. It is available with the choice of two battery packs - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The smaller battery variants have a claimed range of up to 250km while the larger battery option promises 315 km. Furthermore, the electric motor with the smaller battery is rated at 61PS while the other gets a more powerful one that puts out 72PS.

Tata Tiago EV charging

In terms of charging, a 15A home socket will take 7 to 8 hours for a full charge depending on the variant of the Tiago.EV while a 7.2k kW AC fast charger will take up to 3.6 hours, and 50 kW DC fast charger can replenish it from 0 to 80 percent in just under an hour.

Tiago EV Prices

The Tata Tiago.ev is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered a rival to other entry-level EVs in India like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

Sonny
sk iyer
Nov 18, 2023, 7:29:02 AM

yar ..just stick with ICE petrol or diesel...best...stop at any pump fill it n drive....its just a 10-15 mts at the pump....i drove with a friend in his EV...the moment we got in hes looking for a ChgStn

    p v sudarshan
    Nov 17, 2023, 10:13:13 PM

    Took delivery of our Tiago EV in Feb 23. Simply love the ease of driving in Bengaluru traffic. Have also done road trips to Bandipur, Yercaud and enjoyed the smooth ride on the highway. No issues so far

