Maruti S-Cross Petrol Listed Online, Launch Expected In May

Published On Apr 03, 2020 06:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Cross 2020

It is expected to be offered with both a manual and an automatic gearbox like the facelifted Vitara Brezza

The S-Cross petrol was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

Will get a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) with mild-hybrid tech.

The S-Cross will get an automatic option for the first time in India.

Maruti has discontinued the S-Cross diesel that was offered with the 1.3-litre diesel motor (90PS/200Nm).

Expected to be priced similar to the outgoing version.

We first saw the Maruti S-Cross petrol at Auto Expo 2020. It has now been listed on the company’s official website ahead of its launch. The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the delay in its launch and it is now expected to arrive in May this year.

The S-Cross 2020 will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. This engine is likely to develop 105PS and 138Nm and come mated to a 5-speed MT as standard. Maruti is expected to offer the mild-hybrid tech with a 4-speed AT as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza . For the first time, the S-Cross will get an automatic option in India.

Maruti had announced that it won’t sell any diesel models once the BS6 norms come into effect. As a result, it has discontinued the BS4 1.3-litre diesel unit that powered the S-Cross earlier. It was rated at 90PS and 200Nm and came paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, it is likely to be offered with the same LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and cruise control. Maruti could offer its latest touchscreen infotainment system, like it did in the case of the Vitara Brezza facelift and the Dzire facelift which were launched recently.