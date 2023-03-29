Modified On Mar 29, 2023 04:38 PM By Ansh

The benefits will come from a loyalty program, which will come into effect from April 1

Maruti Suzuki partnered up with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in September last year to help the users of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards Program app locate and navigate to the nearest Indian Oil fuel/CNG outlets. Now, the carmaker has strengthened its partnership with the oil manufacturing company by introducing loyalty benefits for users of its app.

The users can enrol for the XtraRewards program for points that can be redeemed for cash value. They will be rewarded 100 XtraRewards points once they enrol. After that, every time a user refuels at an Indian Oil fuel pump, they will be rewarded two XtraRewards points per Rs 100 spent on fuel. Additionally, Indian Oil Corporation will reward 350 XtraRewards points worth Rs 105 to customers who spend Rs 25,000 on fuel in a quarter. This loyalty program will start from April 1.

Also Read: Maruti Jimny On Tour: Here Is When You Can Check It Out In Your City

There is one more feature added to the carmaker’s app. Apart from location and navigating to Indian oil fuel stations, customers can now also check access to washroom facilities, convenience stores and air-fill stations at the fuel pump they choose.

To know more about this, you can refer to the press release attached below:

Maruti Suzuki Rewards strengthens collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation

Launches additional benefits and services for Maruti Suzuki Rewards members

One-of-a-kind loyalty program to offer a bouquet of value-add services to over 8 million Maruti Suzuki Rewards members

The additional benefits will incentivize members every time they refuel their vehicle at any IOCL petrol pumps

New Delhi, March 27th, 2023: Maruti Suzuki Rewards, a fully digital loyalty program by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has strengthened its collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to offer additional benefits and convenience for customers. For the latest initiative with IOCL, the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App has been updated to incorporate various new functionalities after April 1, 2023. The new features will be available to 8 million+ Maruti Suzuki Rewards members, who can easily enrol for the XtraRewards program. The IOCL related section of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App will also allow customers to view their IOCL XtraRewards points (separate from Maruti Suzuki Rewards program points).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Partnership With Indian Oil Corporation Will Help You Find A Fuel Or CNG Pump Nearby

The program incentivizes customer refuelling behaviour by offering 100 XtraRewards* points as a Customer Onboarding Bonus, along with 2 XtraRewards points per INR 100 spent on each fuel transaction at an IOCL station. Indian Oil Corporation will also award 350 XtraRewards points (worth INR 105) as part of milestone-based additional benefits to those customers** who spend INR 25,000 in a quarter.

Speaking about this unique initiative, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we provide our customers with not just the best and reliable products but also a wide range of services and exciting benefits. Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a fully digital loyalty program, offering a bouquet of delightful services to customers by providing a premium, reliable and benefit-driven post-purchase experience. We are confident that the additional features and benefits in this program will help us build a stronger connection with customers and enhance their experiences further.”

Also Read: Maruti And Honda Cars To Become Dearer From April 2023

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Saumitra Srivastava, Executive Director (Retail Transformation), Indian Oil, said, “This association with Maruti Suzuki is another major step in the direction of leveraging loyalty programs of both the partners to provide seamless and enhanced experiences to customers. We believe that this partnership will help IndianOil better understand consumer behaviour of car drivers and thus enable us to provide an unparalleled experience, as we strive to consistently enhance our engagement in this segment.”

In addition to XtraRewards points, the IOCL section of the app will also allow customers to view access to washrooms, convenience stores and air-filling, at the fuel pump of their choice. The earlier functionality of locating and navigating to the IOCL fuel pump of their choice will also be available for customers.