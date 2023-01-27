Modified On Jan 27, 2023 10:07 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The all-electric SUV is headed to European markets first while its India launch is yet uncertain

Jimny EV included in Suzuki’s new EV plans.

Should be based on the same body-on-frame construction as the standard Jimny.

Likely to get a 4x4 drivetrain with a dual-motor setup.

Could offer a claimed range of around 350km.

India only just got the ICE-powered Jimny in the five-door iteration.

Maruti will launch six EVs in India by 2030, including the eVX.

Maruti’s Japanese partner, Suzuki, recently released its long-term plan up to 2030, which details all the electric vehicles that it intends on introducing before the end of this decade. Of the models, whose silhouettes Suzuki disclosed, it was the Jimny that caught our attention (giveaway details include the headlights and the slatted grille). The electric version of the off-roader is intended for the European market first.

Being the electric derivative of the Jimny, it is likely to retain off-roading prowess with a body-on-frame construction and four-wheel drive (4WD) by featuring a dual-motor setup (one on each axle). Although no technical specifications have been revealed as yet, we are expecting the Jimny EV to have a claimed range of around 350km.

Three-door Jimny

The Jimny has only arrived in India in 2023 as a five-door SUV, while it has been on sale globally until now in the three-door form It’s hard to discern from the teaser which version of the SUV is going to get the electric powertrain, but a three-door electric avatar is more likely for Europe.

If Maruti does develop an electric version of the five-door Jimny, we probably will get it some time after 2030. Maruti does have its own plans though as it looks set to launch six EVs in our market by 2030, including the eVX.

Related: Maruti Jimny: Worth The Wait Or Should You Pick One Of Its Rivals Instead?

For now, the Jimny is powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) and, Maruti has equipped the India-spec model with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/134.2Nm). It gets the choice of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec Jimny also gets 4WD, as standard.

The Jimny is expected to go on sale by March this year, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, both of which are set to get their own five-door versions soon.

Also Read: Evolution Of The Maruti Jimny Through The Generations