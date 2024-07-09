Modified On Jul 09, 2024 04:33 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The former 2-year/40,000 km warranty has been improved to a 3-year/ 1 lakh km package as standard with new extended warranty options

It will be applicable from all the deliveries made from July 9, 2024.

The standard warranty offers coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical systems, and air conditioning.

Customers can also extend the warranty of their cars by up to 6 years/1.60 lakh km (whichever comes first).

Maruti Suzuki can be regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the Indian automobile market, known for its reliable, low-maintenance cars and extensive after-sales network. Building on this reputation, Maruti has extended the standard warranty on its cars from 2 years/40,000 km to 3 years/1 lakh km. This will be applicable on all the deliveries made from July 9, 2024, i.e., from today onwards.

Save for the consumable items, the standard warranty offers coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical systems, and air conditioning. You also get rebates in labour cost during your warranty period.

New Extended Warranty Packages

The automaker has also introduced new extended warranty packages, detailed below.

Warranty Package Year/Km Platinum Package 4 years/ 1.20 lakh km Royal Platinum Package 5 years/ 1.40 lakh km Solitaire Package 6 years/ 1.60 lakh km

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL,said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience.”

Maruti’s Future Plans In India

Currently, Maruti sells 18 models in India, distributed across 9 in its Arena lineup and 8 in Nexa dealerships. The automaker plans to expand its India portfolio from 18 to 28 models by 2031, which will include EVs, starting with the eVX electric SUV. Additionally, Maruti is preparing to launch the new-generation Dzire in the coming days.

