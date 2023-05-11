Maruti Has Garnered Close To 25,000 Bookings For The Jimny
Modified On May 11, 2023 11:37 AM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny
The five-door subcompact off-roader is expected to be launched by early June
Bookings for the 5-door Jimny opened in January at the Auto Expo 2023.
Powered by a 105PS, 1.5-litre petrol unit with choices of both manual and automatic transmission.
Gets 4WD as standard, available in two variants.
It is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and is already on display at showrooms.
Maruti could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
We had been awaiting the arrival of the Maruti Jimny in India for a long time, and the off-roader finally landed on our shores earlier this year in its 5-door avatar. Globally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti opened the order books for the 5-door Jimny, and since then, the off-roader has gained over 24,500 bookings.
Powertrain
The Jimny continues with its 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 105PS and 134Nm. This engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, and unlike its prime rival, the Mahindra Thar, Jimny comes with a four-wheel drivetrain as standard.
Features & Safety
The Jimny is well equipped when it comes to comforts and conveniences. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control and front and rear height adjustable headrests.
On the safety front, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control and a rearview camera as standard.
Price, Launch & Rivals
Maruti could launch the 5-door Jimny in India by early June at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will go head to head with the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.
