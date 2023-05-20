Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant Analyzed - Is This The Base Variant You Can Consider?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

While it comes with only basic features, you get a well-equipped standard safety package

The base variant of the Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Does it offer a good value? Let’s find out.

Variant Manual AMT Sigma Rs 7.46 lakh -

Why Consider The Base Sigma Variant?

With the base variant, you get halogen projector headlamps, wheel covers, automatic AC, and tilt adjustment for the steering wheel. Safety is covered by ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These features are pretty basic and should suffice your need, only if you’re on a tight budget. You can later spruce up the variant with some aftermarket accessories.

Here are the features you get:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch Steel wheels with covers

Roof end spoiler Dual tone interior

Fabric seats

Flat bottom steering wheel Keyless entry

Rear foldable 60:40 seats

Auto AC None ESP

Hill hold assist

Three-point seat belts for all passengers

ISOFIX anchorages Other features Tilt adjustable steering

Power windows with driver side up/down Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD Upgrade for Delta if you want: ORVM-mounted turn indicators Rear parcel tray Steering mounted controls

Power folding ORVMs 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Why Skip The Fronx Sigma Variant?

The feature list looks very basic and some useful features could help in daily convenience. For a premium of around Rs 90,000, you can get some factory-fitted features like steering-mounted audio controls and a 7-inch touchscreen system. However, visually, it won’t look much different compared to the next-in-line Delta variant.

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

