Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant Analyzed - Is This The Base Variant You Can Consider?
Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
While it comes with only basic features, you get a well-equipped standard safety package
The base variant of the Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Does it offer a good value? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
AMT
|
Sigma
|
Rs 7.46 lakh
|
-
Why Consider The Base Sigma Variant?
With the base variant, you get halogen projector headlamps, wheel covers, automatic AC, and tilt adjustment for the steering wheel. Safety is covered by ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These features are pretty basic and should suffice your need, only if you’re on a tight budget. You can later spruce up the variant with some aftermarket accessories.
Here are the features you get:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
Upgrade for Delta if you want:
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Fronx Sigma Variant?
The feature list looks very basic and some useful features could help in daily convenience. For a premium of around Rs 90,000, you can get some factory-fitted features like steering-mounted audio controls and a 7-inch touchscreen system. However, visually, it won’t look much different compared to the next-in-line Delta variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Sigma
|
Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.
|
Skip. Not worth the price premium.
|
Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.
|
1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.
|
Alpha
|
Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.
