Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant Analyzed - Is This The Base Variant You Can Consider?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

  • 1450 Views
  • Write a comment

While it comes with only basic features, you get a well-equipped standard safety package

Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant

The base variant of the Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Does it offer a good value? Let’s find out. 

Variant

Manual

AMT

Sigma

Rs 7.46 lakh

-

Why Consider The Base Sigma Variant?

Maruti Fronx Base Sigma Variant

With the base variant, you get halogen projector headlamps, wheel covers, automatic AC, and tilt adjustment for the steering wheel. Safety is covered by ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These features are pretty basic and should suffice your need, only if you’re on a tight budget. You can later spruce up the variant with some aftermarket accessories. 

Here are the features you get: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Halogen projector headlamps

  • 16-inch Steel wheels with covers

  • Roof end spoiler

  • Dual tone interior

  • Fabric seats

  • Flat bottom steering wheel

  • Keyless entry

  • Rear foldable 60:40 seats

  • Auto AC

  • None

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • Three-point seat belts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX anchorages

Other features

    

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Power windows with driver side up/down

  

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

Upgrade for Delta if you want: 

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  •  

Why Skip The Fronx Sigma Variant?

Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant

The feature list looks very basic and some useful features could help in daily convenience. For a premium of around Rs 90,000, you can get some factory-fitted features like steering-mounted audio controls and a 7-inch touchscreen system. However, visually, it won’t look much different compared to the next-in-line Delta variant. 

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti FRONX

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Fronx Sigma Variant Analyzed - Is This The Base Variant You Can Consider?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience