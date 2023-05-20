Maruti Fronx Delta Plus Variant Explained - What Extra Does It Offer Over The Delta?
Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
The Delta Plus is the entry-level grade for the turbo-petrol engine
The mid-spec Delta Plus variant of the Maruti Fronx commands Rs 40,000 over the Delta variant. From this variant, you get the option of the BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, and this is the only variant which offers the choice of both the powertrains. Let’s check out what does this variant pack:
|
Variant
|
Petrol Manual
|
Petrol AMT
|
Turbo-petrol MT
|
Delta
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
Delta Plus
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
-
Why Consider The Delta Plus Variant?
Solely, for the purpose of the more powerful 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you want that extra performance and driving fun, you can choose this variant. However, the same commands a lakh over the DeltaPlus petrol-MT variant. The Delta Plus is also a more stylish looking variant compared to the Delta, due to the addition of LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels.
Here are the features that it offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Existing features from Delta Plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlighted Features
|
|
Skip to Zeta variant for:
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Delta Plus Variant?
The Fronx Delta Plus variant does not get the turbo-petrol automatic combination. While you do get an AMT transmission, the torque converter gearbox is smoother and better to use. If you want a more premium experience and several highlighted features of the Fronx, it’s better to upgrade to the Zeta variant. The Delta Plus is still not a well rounded off package and seems just up to the mark.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.
|
Skip. Not worth the price premium.
|
Delta Plus
|
Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.
|
1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.
|
Alpha
|
Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.
