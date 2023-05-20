Maruti Fronx Delta Plus Variant Explained - What Extra Does It Offer Over The Delta?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The Delta Plus is the entry-level grade for the turbo-petrol engine

The mid-spec Delta Plus variant of the Maruti Fronx commands Rs 40,000 over the Delta variant. From this variant, you get the option of the BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, and this is the only variant which offers the choice of both the powertrains. Let’s check out what does this variant pack:

Variant Petrol Manual Petrol AMT Turbo-petrol MT Delta Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh Delta Plus Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 9.72 lakh Difference Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 -

Why Consider The Delta Plus Variant?

Solely, for the purpose of the more powerful 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you want that extra performance and driving fun, you can choose this variant. However, the same commands a lakh over the DeltaPlus petrol-MT variant. The Delta Plus is also a more stylish looking variant compared to the Delta, due to the addition of LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels.

Here are the features that it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Existing features from Delta Plus ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Chrome finish for the grille Dual tone theme

Fabric upholstery

Rear parcel tray Auto AC

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering mounted controls 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto AC

Keyless entry ESP

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Highlighted Features Automatic LED multi-reflector headlamps

LED DRLs

Alloy wheels Skip to Zeta variant for: Lit up connected taillamps Front centre armrest

Telescopic steering adjust Wireless charging

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear AC vents

Rear charging ports Suzuki Connected tech

TFT MID

2 tweeters 6 Airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

Why Skip The Delta Plus Variant?

The Fronx Delta Plus variant does not get the turbo-petrol automatic combination. While you do get an AMT transmission, the torque converter gearbox is smoother and better to use. If you want a more premium experience and several highlighted features of the Fronx, it’s better to upgrade to the Zeta variant. The Delta Plus is still not a well rounded off package and seems just up to the mark.

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

