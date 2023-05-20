Maruti Fronx Delta Plus Variant Explained - What Extra Does It Offer Over The Delta?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The Delta Plus is the entry-level grade for the turbo-petrol engine

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus

The mid-spec Delta Plus variant of the Maruti Fronx commands Rs 40,000 over the Delta variant. From this variant, you get the option of the BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, and this is the only variant which offers the choice of both the powertrains. Let’s check out what does this variant pack: 

Variant

Petrol Manual

Petrol AMT

Turbo-petrol MT

Delta

Rs 8.32 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

  

Delta Plus

Rs 8.72 lakh

Rs 9.28 lakh

Rs 9.72 lakh

Difference

Rs 40,000

Rs 40,000

-

Why Consider The Delta Plus Variant?

Maruti Fronx Delta+ Rear

Solely, for the purpose of the more powerful 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you want that extra performance and driving fun, you can choose this variant. However, the same commands a lakh over the DeltaPlus petrol-MT variant. The Delta Plus is also a more stylish looking variant compared to the Delta, due to the addition of LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels. 

Here are the features that it offers: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Existing features from Delta Plus

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Chrome finish for the grille

  • Dual tone theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Auto AC

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Auto AC

  • Keyless entry

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Highlighted Features

  • Automatic LED multi-reflector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Alloy wheels

        

Skip to Zeta variant for: 

  • Lit up connected taillamps

  • Front centre armrest

  • Telescopic steering adjust

  • Wireless charging

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear charging ports

  • Suzuki Connected tech

  • TFT MID

  • 2 tweeters

  • 6 Airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Why Skip The Delta Plus Variant?

Maruti Fronx Delta+ Interior

The Fronx Delta Plus variant does not get the turbo-petrol automatic combination. While you do get an AMT transmission, the torque converter gearbox is smoother and better to use. If you want a more premium experience and several highlighted features of the Fronx, it’s better to upgrade to the Zeta variant. The Delta Plus is still not a well rounded off package and seems just up to the mark. 

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

