Maruti Fronx Zeta Variant Analyzed - Is This The Variant You Were Looking For?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:57 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

This variant packs more than enough features for your daily usage, but some of the headline features of the Fronx are still missing

The Maruti Fronx’s second-from-top Zeta variant is available only with the turbo-petrol engine, and with the six-speed torque converter automatic option. It does attract a decent premium over the Delta Plus turbo-petrol variant but offers a lot of value for it. Let’s see exactly what it has to offer:

Variant Turbo-petrol MT Turbo-petrol AT Delta Plus Rs 9.72 lakh - Zeta Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 12.05 lakh Difference Rs 83,000 -

Why Consider the Zeta Variant?

The Zeta variant looks like a well-rounded package and is the one we would recommend. There are several feature additions with a wireless charger, telescopic steering adjustment, engine push button start-stop, rear AC vents, and height adjustable driver’s seat, which will add to the convenience and will also make the cabin experience better. The safety quotient is also a step up here, with six airbags and a rear parking camera. The price hike seems steep but is justified for the additions that one gets.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Existing features from Delta Plus ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Chrome finish for the grille

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch Black alloy wheels Dual tone theme

Fabric upholstery

Rear parcel tray Auto AC

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering mounted controls 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto AC

Keyless entry ESP

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Highlighted features Lit up connected taillamps Chrome plated inside door handles

Sliding front armrest

Front footwell illumination Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Engine push start-stop button

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear AC vents

Rear Fast charging sockets (A-Type and C-Type) 2 Tweeters

Multi Information Display (MID) TFT

Suzuki Connect internet car technology Side and curtain airbags (Total 6 Airbags)

Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

Upgrade to Alpha for: Dual Tone exterior shades

Precision cut alloy wheels

UV-cut glasses Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Auto folding ORVMs 9-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Arkamys sound system Head up display

360-degree camera

Why Skip The Zeta Variant?

If you are looking for a high-end variant, the Fronx Zeta should be a fitting choice. However, if you still want a more premium experience and the best of the Fronx, you will have to upgrade to the Alpha variant. The bigger touchscreen system and head-up display will add to the premium experience, while a 360-degree camera will woo new age drivers and even the experienced ones while parking in tight spaces. It’s also the only variant to offer cruise control, a useful feature for highway cruising.

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

