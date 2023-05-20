Maruti Fronx Zeta Variant Analyzed - Is This The Variant You Were Looking For?
Modified On May 20, 2023 11:57 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
This variant packs more than enough features for your daily usage, but some of the headline features of the Fronx are still missing
The Maruti Fronx’s second-from-top Zeta variant is available only with the turbo-petrol engine, and with the six-speed torque converter automatic option. It does attract a decent premium over the Delta Plus turbo-petrol variant but offers a lot of value for it. Let’s see exactly what it has to offer:
|
Variant
|
Turbo-petrol MT
|
Turbo-petrol AT
|
Delta Plus
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
-
|
Zeta
|
Rs 10.55 lakh
|
Rs 12.05 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 83,000
|
-
Why Consider the Zeta Variant?
The Zeta variant looks like a well-rounded package and is the one we would recommend. There are several feature additions with a wireless charger, telescopic steering adjustment, engine push button start-stop, rear AC vents, and height adjustable driver’s seat, which will add to the convenience and will also make the cabin experience better. The safety quotient is also a step up here, with six airbags and a rear parking camera. The price hike seems steep but is justified for the additions that one gets.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Existing features from Delta Plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlighted features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Alpha for:
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The Zeta Variant?
If you are looking for a high-end variant, the Fronx Zeta should be a fitting choice. However, if you still want a more premium experience and the best of the Fronx, you will have to upgrade to the Alpha variant. The bigger touchscreen system and head-up display will add to the premium experience, while a 360-degree camera will woo new age drivers and even the experienced ones while parking in tight spaces. It’s also the only variant to offer cruise control, a useful feature for highway cruising.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.
|
Skip. Not worth the price premium.
|
Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.
|
Zeta
|
1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.
|
Alpha
|
Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.
