Maruti Fronx Zeta Variant Analyzed - Is This The Variant You Were Looking For?

This variant packs more than enough features for your daily usage, but some of the headline features of the Fronx are still missing

Maruti Fronx Zeta

The Maruti Fronx’s second-from-top Zeta variant is available only with the turbo-petrol engine, and with the six-speed torque converter automatic option. It does attract a decent premium over the Delta Plus turbo-petrol variant but offers a lot of value for it. Let’s see exactly what it has to offer:  

Variant

Turbo-petrol MT

Turbo-petrol AT

Delta Plus

Rs 9.72 lakh

-

Zeta

Rs 10.55 lakh

Rs 12.05 lakh

Difference

Rs 83,000

-

Why Consider the Zeta Variant?

Maruti Fronx Zeta

The Zeta variant looks like a well-rounded package and is the one we would recommend. There are several feature additions with a wireless charger, telescopic steering adjustment, engine push button start-stop, rear AC vents, and height adjustable driver’s seat, which will add to the convenience and will also make the cabin experience better. The safety quotient is also a step up here, with six airbags and a rear parking camera. The price hike seems steep but is justified for the additions that one gets. 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Existing features from Delta Plus

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Chrome finish for the grille

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch Black alloy wheels

  • Dual tone theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Auto AC

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Auto AC

  • Keyless entry

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Highlighted features

  • Lit up connected taillamps

  • Chrome plated inside door handles

  • Sliding front armrest

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Wireless charger

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Engine push start-stop button

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear Fast charging sockets (A-Type and C-Type)

  • 2 Tweeters

  • Multi Information Display (MID) TFT

  • Suzuki Connect internet car technology

  • Side and curtain airbags (Total 6 Airbags)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Upgrade to Alpha for: 

  • Dual Tone exterior shades

  • Precision cut alloy wheels

  • UV-cut glasses

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • 9-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Arkamys sound system

  • Head up display

  • 360-degree camera

Why Skip The Zeta Variant?

Maruti Fronx Zeta

If you are looking for a high-end variant, the Fronx Zeta should be a fitting choice. However, if you still want a more premium experience and the best of the Fronx, you will have to upgrade to the Alpha variant. The bigger touchscreen system and head-up display will add to the premium experience, while a 360-degree camera will woo new age drivers and even the experienced ones while parking in tight spaces. It’s also the only variant to offer cruise control, a useful feature for highway cruising.

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

