Maruti Fronx Delta Variant Analyzed - Is It Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

This variant gets the option of an automatic gearbox but the feature additions are not so significant

The Maruti Fronx’s Delta variant is one above the base Sigma variant and the entry-level AMT variant, which commands close to Rs 1.4 lakh over the base-spec variant. The Delta manual variant demands Rs 86,000 over the Sigma. Here’s what it packs extra over the base variant:

Variant Manual AMT Sigma Rs 7.46 lakh Delta Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh Difference Rs 86,000

Why Consider The Fronx Delta Variant?

The Delta variant gains a chrome finish for the grille and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, which will slightly enhance its look. Mainly, you get the added convenience of a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which will be very useful in daily driving experience. Another important aspect for choosing it over the base variant is the convenience of an AMT.

Here are the features you get with this variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Existing features from Sigma Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch steel wheels Dual tone theme

Fabric upholstery Keyless entry

Auto AC ESP

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Other features Chrome finish for the grille

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Rear parcel tray Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering wheel mounted controls 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers Upgrade to Delta Plus if you want: Automatic LED multi-reflector headlamps

LED DRLs

Alloy wheels

Why Skip The Delta Variant?

For a premium of Rs 86,000, you get ORVM-mounted turn indicators, electrically adjustable ORVMS, and mainly, a 7-inch touchscreen system. The premium feels a bit stretched as the main addition is just the infotainment system. You’d be saving a lot more by opting for an aftermarket unit. If you have the budget for the Delta variant, we would recommend shelling out an extra Rs 40,000 for the next variant that adds LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels which will make it look more stylish.

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

