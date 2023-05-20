Maruti Fronx Delta Variant Analyzed - Is It Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?

This variant gets the option of an automatic gearbox but the feature additions are not so significant

Maruti Fronx Delta

The Maruti Fronx’s Delta variant is one above the base Sigma variant and the entry-level AMT variant, which commands close to Rs 1.4 lakh over the base-spec variant. The Delta manual variant demands Rs 86,000 over the Sigma. Here’s what it packs extra over the base variant:  

Variant

Manual

AMT

Sigma

Rs 7.46 lakh

  

Delta

Rs 8.32 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

Difference

Rs 86,000

  

Why Consider The Fronx Delta Variant?

Maruti Fronx Delta+ Interior

The Delta variant gains a chrome finish for the grille and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, which will slightly enhance its look. Mainly, you get the added convenience of a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which will be very useful in daily driving experience. Another important aspect for choosing it over the base variant is the convenience of an AMT. 

Here are the features you get with this variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Existing features from Sigma

  • Halogen projector headlamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Dual tone theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto AC

  

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Other features

  • Chrome finish for the grille

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Steering wheel mounted controls

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

Upgrade to Delta Plus if you want: 

  • Automatic LED multi-reflector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Alloy wheels

Why Skip The Delta Variant?

Maruti Fronx Sigma Variant

For a premium of Rs 86,000, you get ORVM-mounted turn indicators, electrically adjustable ORVMS, and mainly, a 7-inch touchscreen system. The premium feels a bit stretched as the main addition is just the infotainment system. You’d be saving a lot more by opting for an aftermarket unit. If you have the budget for the Delta variant, we would recommend shelling out an extra Rs 40,000 for the next variant that adds LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels which will make it look more stylish. 

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to competition.

