Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant Analyzed - Should You Stretch For The Top-End Variant?

This variant gets all the features and the tech that Maruti has highlighted on the Fronx

Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant

The top-end variant of the Maruti Fronx is a pricey affair. It’s priced very close to the subcompact SUVs, several of which offer more features. Even the Maruti Brezza, which has the proper SUV look, is just a lakh costlier. Let’s see what does this fully-loaded Fronx variant offers extra for that premium: 

Variant

Turbo-petrol MT

Turbo-petrol AT

Zeta

Rs 10.55 lakh

Rs 12.05 lakh

Alpha

Rs 11.47 lakh

Rs 12.97 lakh

Difference

Rs 92,000

Rs 92,000

Why Consider The Alpha Variant?

Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant

This is the only variant where you get the new 9-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is better to use than the carmaker’s 7-inch unit. Other desirable feature additions include heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVMs. All these make the cabin feel modern and upmarket. Only the top-end Fronx variant is available with the choice of dual-tone exterior shades and machine cut 16-inch alloy wheels. So, if you don’t mind splurging the high premium for all the luxuries of the Fronx, the Alpha variant is for you. 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Existing features from Zeta variant

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED taillamps

  • Dual tone theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Sliding front armrest

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Wireless charger

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Engine push start-stop button

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Sliding front armrest

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Rear Fast charging sockets (A-Type and C-Type)

  • 6 speakers

  • Steering mounted controls

  • TFT MID

  • Suzuki Connect

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Total 6 Airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

Highlight features

  • Dual tone exterior shades

  • UV cut windows

  • Machine cut alloy wheels

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Arkamys sound system

  • Head up display

  • 360-degree camera

  • Auto Dimming IRVMs

What’s Missing In The Alpha Variant?

Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant

The Maruti Fronx’s Alpha variant is priced near to the top-end variants of SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue. These models additionally pack an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, and a digital driver’s display. While these features are not a must, they are very much in the trend and sought after in top-of-the-line variants. With the addition of these features, the Fronx would have been a stronger competitor to both subcompact SUVs and premium hatchbacks. 

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT

