Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant Analyzed - Should You Stretch For The Top-End Variant?
Modified On May 20, 2023 12:18 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
This variant gets all the features and the tech that Maruti has highlighted on the Fronx
The top-end variant of the Maruti Fronx is a pricey affair. It’s priced very close to the subcompact SUVs, several of which offer more features. Even the Maruti Brezza, which has the proper SUV look, is just a lakh costlier. Let’s see what does this fully-loaded Fronx variant offers extra for that premium:
|
Variant
|
Turbo-petrol MT
|
Turbo-petrol AT
|
Zeta
|
Rs 10.55 lakh
|
Rs 12.05 lakh
|
Alpha
|
Rs 11.47 lakh
|
Rs 12.97 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 92,000
|
Rs 92,000
Why Consider The Alpha Variant?
This is the only variant where you get the new 9-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is better to use than the carmaker’s 7-inch unit. Other desirable feature additions include heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVMs. All these make the cabin feel modern and upmarket. Only the top-end Fronx variant is available with the choice of dual-tone exterior shades and machine cut 16-inch alloy wheels. So, if you don’t mind splurging the high premium for all the luxuries of the Fronx, the Alpha variant is for you.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Existing features from Zeta variant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
What’s Missing In The Alpha Variant?
The Maruti Fronx’s Alpha variant is priced near to the top-end variants of SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue. These models additionally pack an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, and a digital driver’s display. While these features are not a must, they are very much in the trend and sought after in top-of-the-line variants. With the addition of these features, the Fronx would have been a stronger competitor to both subcompact SUVs and premium hatchbacks.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.
|
Skip. Not worth the price premium.
|
Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.
|
The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.
|
Alpha
|
Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.
Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful