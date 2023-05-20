Maruti Fronx Alpha Variant Analyzed - Should You Stretch For The Top-End Variant?

Modified On May 20, 2023 12:18 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

This variant gets all the features and the tech that Maruti has highlighted on the Fronx

The top-end variant of the Maruti Fronx is a pricey affair. It’s priced very close to the subcompact SUVs, several of which offer more features. Even the Maruti Brezza, which has the proper SUV look, is just a lakh costlier. Let’s see what does this fully-loaded Fronx variant offers extra for that premium:

Variant Turbo-petrol MT Turbo-petrol AT Zeta Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 12.05 lakh Alpha Rs 11.47 lakh Rs 12.97 lakh Difference Rs 92,000 Rs 92,000

Why Consider The Alpha Variant?

This is the only variant where you get the new 9-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is better to use than the carmaker’s 7-inch unit. Other desirable feature additions include heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVMs. All these make the cabin feel modern and upmarket. Only the top-end Fronx variant is available with the choice of dual-tone exterior shades and machine cut 16-inch alloy wheels. So, if you don’t mind splurging the high premium for all the luxuries of the Fronx, the Alpha variant is for you.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Existing features from Zeta variant ORVM-mounted turn indicators

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Connected LED taillamps Dual tone theme

Fabric upholstery

Rear parcel tray

Sliding front armrest

Front footwell illumination Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Engine push start-stop button

Height adjustable driver seat

Sliding front armrest

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Rear Fast charging sockets (A-Type and C-Type) 6 speakers

Steering mounted controls

TFT MID

Suzuki Connect ESP

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Total 6 Airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer Highlight features Dual tone exterior shades

UV cut windows

Machine cut alloy wheels Leather wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Auto folding ORVMs 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Arkamys sound system Head up display

360-degree camera

Auto Dimming IRVMs

What’s Missing In The Alpha Variant?

The Maruti Fronx’s Alpha variant is priced near to the top-end variants of SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue. These models additionally pack an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, and a digital driver’s display. While these features are not a must, they are very much in the trend and sought after in top-of-the-line variants. With the addition of these features, the Fronx would have been a stronger competitor to both subcompact SUVs and premium hatchbacks.

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.

