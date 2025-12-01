Maruti e Vitara India Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

While it may carry the “Vitara” moniker, it is a ground up product and not just an electric version of the Grand Vitara

The biggest car manufacturer in India is finally getting on the electric bandwagon with the launch of its first EV – the Maruti e Vitara. This electric SUV, which made its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, has been in the works for a long time and will finally be launched in India tomorrow.

If you had your eyes set on the e Vitara, then you should know these 5 things about the electric SUV before it is launched:

Maruti e Vitara: Exterior

A lot of people might think it is the electric Grand Vitara due to its name, but that is not the case. This is a ground up EV and that can be seen by its different design. The e Vitara looks like a rugged SUV, which is evident by its chunky bumper, but it also carries a lot of modern design elements like its sleek Y-shaped LED DRLs, sharp headlamps, and a lot of cuts and creases.

In profile, you get chunky wheel arches and thick door cladding, both of which highlight its tough nature. You also get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design.

The rear, just like the front, also gets a rugged-looking bumper and there are wraparound LED tail lamps with a similar Y-shaped insignia as the DRLs.

Maruti e Vitara: Interior

Inside, it gets a new dashboard design which we have not seen in any Maruti car till date. The cabin gets a dual-tone theme where both the dashboard and the seats are finished in a dual-tone black and tan hue.

You get a new two-spoke steering wheel design, a lot of gloss black inserts, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, and a dual screen setup.

Maruti e Vitara: Features And Safety

The e Vitara will come with a dual screen setup that has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display. It will also come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with an Infinity sound system.

Other features will include a panoramic glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a PM2.5 cabin air filter.

On the safety front, the Maruti e Vitara will come with up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera. The e Vitara also has a 4 star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests.

It will also feature Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) tech like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

Maruti e Vitara: Powertrain

The India-spec e Vitara will get two powertrain options, where you can choose between two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh.

Battery Pack 49kWh 61kWh Number Of Electric Motors 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 344 km 426 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD

* FWD - Front-wheel-drive

The international model also comes with an all-wheel-drive setup, which won’t be offered here.

The e Vitara will support both AC and DC fast charging, the details of which are mentioned in the table below:

Charging Type 49kWh 61kWh 7 kW AC Home Charger (10-100 percent) 6.5 hours 9 hours 11 kW AC Home Charger (10-100 percent) 4.5 hours 5.5 hours DC Fast Charging (10-80 percent) 45 minutes 45 minutes

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the Maruti e Vitara to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the MG Windsor EV.