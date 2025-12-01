All
    Maruti e Vitara India Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

    Published On Dec 01, 2025 10:31 AM By CarDekho

    While it may carry the “Vitara” moniker, it is a ground up product and not just an electric version of the Grand Vitara

    Maruti e Vitara Launch Tomorrow

    The biggest car manufacturer in India is finally getting on the electric bandwagon with the launch of its first EV – the Maruti e Vitara. This electric SUV, which made its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, has been in the works for a long time and will finally be launched in India tomorrow.  

    If you had your eyes set on the e Vitara, then you should know these 5 things about the electric SUV before it is launched:

    Maruti e Vitara: Exterior

    A lot of people might think it is the electric Grand Vitara due to its name, but that is not the case. This is a ground up EV and that can be seen by its different design. The e Vitara looks like a rugged SUV, which is evident by its chunky bumper, but it also carries a lot of modern design elements like its sleek Y-shaped LED DRLs, sharp headlamps, and a lot of cuts and creases.

    Maruti e Vitara

    In profile, you get chunky wheel arches and thick door cladding, both of which highlight its tough nature. You also get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design.

    Maruti e Vitara

    The rear, just like the front, also gets a rugged-looking bumper and there are wraparound LED tail lamps with a similar Y-shaped insignia as the DRLs. 

    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti e Vitara: Interior

    Inside, it gets a new dashboard design which we have not seen in any Maruti car till date. The cabin gets a dual-tone theme where both the dashboard and the seats are finished in a dual-tone black and tan hue.

    Maruti e Vitara

    You get a new two-spoke steering wheel design, a lot of gloss black inserts, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, and a dual screen setup.

    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti e Vitara: Features And Safety

    The e Vitara will come with a dual screen setup that has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display. It will also come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with an Infinity sound system.

    Maruti e Vitara

    Other features will include a panoramic glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a PM2.5 cabin air filter.

    On the safety front, the Maruti e Vitara will come with up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera. The e Vitara also has a 4 star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests.

    Maruti e Vitara

    It will also feature Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) tech like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

    Maruti e Vitara: Powertrain

    The India-spec e Vitara will get two powertrain options, where you can choose between two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh.

    Battery Pack

    49kWh

    61kWh

    Number Of Electric Motors

    1

    1

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    193 Nm

    193 Nm

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    344 km

    426 km

    Drivetrain

    FWD*

    FWD

    * FWD - Front-wheel-drive

    The international model also comes with an all-wheel-drive setup, which won’t be offered here. 

    Maruti e Vitara

    The e Vitara will support both AC and DC fast charging, the details of which are mentioned in the table below: 

    Charging Type

    49kWh

    61kWh

    7 kW AC Home Charger (10-100 percent)

    6.5 hours

    9 hours

    11 kW AC Home Charger (10-100 percent)

    4.5 hours

    5.5 hours

    DC Fast Charging (10-80 percent)

    45 minutes

    45 minutes

    Maruti e Vitara

    Expected Price & Rivals

    We expect the Maruti e Vitara to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the MG Windsor EV.

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
