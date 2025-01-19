Maruti e Vitara At Auto Expo 2025, 7 First Time Features On A Maruti Suzuki Car

The Maruti e Vitara has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 and here’s a list of first time features the electric SUV debuts for the carmaker

The production-spec Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is now on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV marks a number of firsts for a Maruti Suzuki car in India. It’s the first electric vehicle from the carmaker and gets a number of first time features from the brand. So without further ado, let’s see what are the first time features the e Vitara debuts for a Maruti Suzuki car in India.

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The e Vitara’s touchscreen infotainment system, which measures 10.25-inches, is the largest on any Maruti Suzuki car in India. It narrowly edges ahead of the Maruti Invicto’s 10.1-inch unit, while it is one size larger than most of the other Maruti car’s 9-inch infotainment system. We expect it to support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car tech.

10.1-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

Yet another display that’s larger than other Maruti cars is the digital driver’s display. At 10.1-inches, it beats the Grand Vitara’s and Invicto’s 7-inch display by a comfortable margin.

10-way Powered Driver’s Seat

The e Vitara comes with a 10-way powered driver’s seat, meaning finding your perfect driving position is now much easier. Not only that, it offers more adjustment features than most of its rivals, which get 8-way adjustment. Adding to the comfort factor is that the e Vitara also comes with ventilated front seats.

7 Airbags (As Standard)

In what is great news, the new Maruti e Vitara will come with seven airbags as standard across all variants. Along with that, we hope the e Vitara also aces the crash tests and joins the new Dzire as a 5-star crash safety rated model.

Fixed Glass Roof

Another first time feature for a Maruti car is the presence of a fixed glass roof in the e Vitara, which will allow in light inside the cabin. While it’s great to have this feature, the disappointing bit is that the size of the glass roof doesn’t span the entire roof width and is similarly sized as a single-pane sunroof.

Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come with ambient lighting, which is a great addition. But even better is that there will be multiple colours, which you can set as per your preference, giving the cabin a pleasant atmosphere when it’s dark.

Infinity Sound System

Audiophiles, rejoice! The Maruti e Vitara will come with a 10-speaker Infinity sound system, satisfying those who would love to listen to music. How does it sound? That is something we can answer only when we get to drive the e Vitara in the future. So stay tuned.

The Maruti e Vitara comes with two battery pack options with a claimed range of over 500 km. It gets a butch design and an upmarket cabin with plentiful features. You can take a closer look at the Maruti e Vitara in our image gallery.

We expect prices of the Maruti e Vitara to be announced by April 2025. Prices could start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in contention with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 as well as the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

