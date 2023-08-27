Maruti Baleno & Toyota Glanza Driven Back To Back: 5 Things We Learned

Published On Aug 27, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Baleno

Both cars are identical in a lot of senses, but a few changes might vary your experiences

The Maruti Baleno is one of the best selling cars in India and it even has a rebadged twin, the Toyota Glanza. We recently had both premium hatchbacks with us for tests within a few days of each other. They are nearly identical with a couple of differences here and there, so we decided to drive both models back to back and see if these minor changes make a difference in the overall experience. Here are five things that we found:

The Same Space

Built on the same platform, both have the same measurements and the same cabin with the only difference being the colour scheme. In terms of space, there is absolutely no difference. In both models, you get a good amount of headroom, knee room and under-thigh support in the front, and the same can be said for the rear seats. Even three passengers in the rear can sit comfortably without having to complain about shoulder room. Overall, the space in both cars is the same and good enough for your family.

A Comfortable Ride

Even here, both hatchbacks perform equally well. The cushioning of these seats is soft and they hold you in place well. You don’t feel any stiffness and sit comfortably, both in the front and rear.

When driving over speed bumps and potholes, the suspension absorbs those hits very well and does not transfer them a lot inside the cabin. Even at high speeds, taking sharp turns does not result in body roll as both these models are hatchbacks with a lower centre of gravity than anything labelled an “SUV.” However, due to less travel in the suspension, you do feel big bumps, so it would be best to slow down to minimise the feedback to the cabin.

A Good Feature List

Identical cabin, identical space and comfort, and identical features? No. There are some differences in the feature list here. While both models get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera, the Glanza lacks some features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear centre headrest and 3-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger. The absence of these features can have an effect on your in-cabin experience over the course of the ownership period.

Good Engine But A Dull Transmission

Both the Baleno and the Glanza come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) with the choice of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. This K12N engine is refined, you don’t hear its sound or feel any vibration inside the cabin, and it is very responsive. Whether it's city commutes or highway driving, the engine does not disappoint. The drive experience is smooth and relaxed, and overtakes don’t take much effort.

But the problem comes with the transmission. The Baleno we had came with the AMT, and the Glanza had the 5-speed manual. Driving the manual was fun, but the AMT has its own issues. This automatic is good for an entry-level compact hatchback like the Swift or Wagon R, but not for a premium hatchback. You feel each gear shift and there is a sudden jerk after each one. It is not as quick as a proper automatic which other cars in this segment come with and you might get irritated by the time it takes for each shift.

To sum up, a Baleno or Glanza with a manual gives you a fun-to-drive experience, but the same cannot be said for the AMT.

All The Differences

There aren’t a lot of differences between the two, but the few that are there can have an impact on your experience, especially over the period of ownership. The first difference is in the cabin’s colour scheme. Baleno gets a black and blue cabin and the Glanza gets a black and beige one. The light-coloured cabin of the Glanza makes it look more airy than the dull cabin of the Baleno, and that’s something we like.

The other difference is in the feature list as mentioned earlier. The absence of the rear centre headrest in the Glanza takes away a little bit of comfort and the lack of wireless connected car tech makes it feel dated in the segment. Even after being the same car, the Baleno takes the lead ahead of the Glanza thanks to those few extra features.

When we take after-sales benefits into account, Toyota offers a 3-year / 1 lakh km standard warranty, which is better than the Baleno’s 2-year / 40,000 km limit. Also, Toyota’s service quality is reputed to be one of the best in the market. However, the Baleno gets the benefit of Maruti’s wider network of over 4,000 touchpoints (reported in 2021) across the country, which makes the service and repair process easier and more accessible.

Overall, the Maruti Baleno edges the Toyota Glanza in terms of features, but the latter offers the benefit of an airy cabin and a better after-sales package.

