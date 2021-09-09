Maruti Arena Cars Now Get ‘Suzuki Connect’ Internet Car Tech

Published On Sep 09, 2021 02:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The connected car tech includes services like geo-fencing, live vehicle tracking, driving statistics, and roadside assistance

Maruti’s internet car technology is now available with the S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga.

Suzuki Connect includes anti-theft and tow-away notifications, live location tracking, and live vehicle status, among other functions.

The app-based feature is available on iOS and Android as a subscription model priced at Rs 11,900 for three years.

Maruti Suzuki has now introduced the ‘Suzuki Connect’ internet car technology to the Arena models -- the S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga. It was earlier available only with the Nexa range.

Suzuki Connect uses a Telematics Control Unit (TCU) offering features like security alerts (such as anti-theft and tow-away notifications), geo-fencing, live vehicle tracking, vehicle status, Find My Car, driving analytics, and roadside assistance. It is a cloud-based service, and you can access it via the Suzuki Connect app (which you can download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store).

You can also check the status of the engine, climate control, headlights, fuel readout, and odometer through the app on your smartphone. Maruti has assured buyers that this tech cannot be tampered with as the TCU is well concealed and deeply embedded inside the vehicle.

The smartphone application is available on iOS and Android platforms. You can also get Suzuki Connect as a genuine Maruti accessory across all dealerships. This feature can be equipped for Rs 11,900 (inclusive of taxes) with a complimentary three-year subscription. Existing customers can renew the subscription by paying Rs 2,299 for three years and/or Rs 999 for one year.

