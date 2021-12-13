Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries Getting Delayed To 2023

Published On Dec 13, 2021 04:31 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

After registering record-breaking bookings, the carmaker now seems to be struggling to stay on the top of demand

First batch deliveries are also being delayed.

Delays mainly with the top-spec AX7 diesel variants.

The ongoing semiconductor and chip shortage is to blame.

If you book one now, chances are you’ll have to wait till mid 2023.

Expect faster deliveries of the newly introduced AX7 Smart (S) variant.

However, the new variant misses out on ADAS, wireless charger, knee airbag, and smart door handles.

The demand for the Mahindra XUV700 seems to be increasing by the day, and so has its waiting period. Many buyers are now being notified that expected deliveries have been delayed to 2023.

Please remember that this delay isn’t just limited to recent bookings; even the first batch (booked on October 7 this year) deliveries have been affected. However, this issue is mainly seen for the top-spec AX7 diesel variants, including AX7, AX7L (Luxury Pack), and AX7L AWD. All these are available with manual and automatic transmission options.

The continuous hold-ups are likely due to the ongoing semiconductor and chip shortage. For context, Mahindra offers the top variants with features like ADAS, electronically pop-out door handles, and wireless charging. These require more high-tech chips, and therefore, associated delays for these tech-heavy variants are longer compared to the less-equipped trims.

Mahindra has previously stated that it is using a dedicated algorithm for estimating your waiting period. It gives you an estimated date of delivery based on the day of booking, preferred colour, variant, powertrain, transmission options, and your location. This tells you that it isn’t a first-come first-serve basis -- precisely why many zero-hour bookings are facing longer hold-ups than the ones booked later.

If you don’t want to wait that long, Mahindra will be introducing a new AX7 Smart (S) variant. Compared to the top-spec AX7 L, it misses out on ADAS, electronic stability program, hill hold/descent control, knee airbag, drive modes, electronic parking brake, wireless charger, smart door handles, telescopic steering adjustment, and driver drowsiness detection. We are awaiting an official announcement from Mahindra regarding the same.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price